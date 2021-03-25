Choline Chloride Market 2026 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate

Selbyville, Delaware, Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Choline Chloride market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Choline Chloride market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Based on application, the market is divided into animal feed, oil & gas, human nutrition, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. The animal feed segment is further divided into poultry, chicken, and broilers. The market from others is likely to grow with a CAGR of more than 5.5% over the forecast timeframe, owing to increasing demand from the chemical industry.

Attributing to the increasing level of awareness regarding persona health & nutrition, the global choline chloride market is likely to register a lucrative period of growth in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the projected industry growth is also anticipated to come from the animal husbandry sector owing to the rising awareness regarding the impact of animal heath on yield and nutrition levels.

Choline chloride is considered to be a rich source of essential B-vitamin choline, which is a naturally occurring substance found in plant and animal sources, particularly in liver, eggs, meats, fish, wheat germ, and soybeans.

As an integral component of the cell membranes, the substance effectively supports the communication that takes place between the nerve cells, which further helps support proper liver function as well as cell metabolism.

Natural feedstuffs typically do not contain enough amount of choline. Additionally, the amount is also not present predictably bioavailable owing to variations in the conditions of crop growth. As livestock need choline physiological, several feedstuff manufacturers add the material to their feed products. In poultry, the product is considered a performance promoter and is used to prevent conditions such as liver enlargement and perosis inside chicks.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the demand for eggs and poultry meat is projected to continue its rise owing to factors such as population growth and increasing individual consumption. In fact, the poultry meat market is slated to grow regardless of income level or region, with the per capita growth being slightly more in developing regions than the developed ones.

Considering its essential nature in human and animal nutrition, the market for choline chloride is likely to rise significantly in coming years. The overall choline chloride market is classified in terms of grade, form, application, and region.

Based on grade, the market is further classified into 98%, 75%, 70%, 60%, 50%, and others. Among these, the Increasing demand for high quality ingredients in personal applications is likely to boost product demand for the 60% grade segment.

Regionally, the Latin America choline chloride market is likely to surpass $75 million by the end of 2026 owing to increasing demand for white and red meat products. Meanwhile, the MEA choline chloride market is likely to grow with CAGR of over 5% through the analysis period owing to rise in oil exploration activities.

The 75% grade segment is also expected to witness significant growth in coming years. Rising demand from the oil & gas industry and shifting trends towards sustainable solutions is likely to foster market share. Meanwhile, rising chemical industry and increasing demand for safe solutions is likely to augment product demand in the others segment over the coming years.

