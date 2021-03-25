Cat Supplements Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2030

Cat Supplements: Introduction

The cat supplement market is expected to grow in the coming years owing to increasing cat adoption across the globe. France, the United States, Germany, and Japan account for major share in the cat supplements market.

Growing concern about cat health and wellness is the primary driving factor of the global cat supplements market. People in developing countries are keen on adopting cats. Besides, increasing digitization is boosting e-commerce sales. These factors are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the cat supplements market in the future.

According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), around 57.6% of cats across the US are overweight. This increasing trend of obesity among cats mirrors the human pattern of overweight and highlights the need for adequate cat supplements, which is also encouraging manufacturers in this market.

Key Drivers of the Global Cat Supplements Market

Growing awareness about cat health and wellness are major factors driving the growth of the cat supplements market. Governments of several countries are taking initiatives to promote the use of healthy and safe ingredients, thus indirectly impacting the overall cat supplements market.

Boost in adoption of pets mainly cats is expected to drive the demand for cat supplements across the world. Rising income is encouraging the middle and upper middle class to adopt cats, thereby propelling the cat supplements market.

Major players in the global cat supplements market are focusing on business expansion by adopting different strategies such as product portfolio expansion and development of distribution networks.

Governments of various countries such as Austria and Switzerland have strict rules and regulations regarding animal health and well-being, which is also an important supportive factor for cat supplements demand.

Increasing Counterfeit Cat Supplement Products Expected to Obstruct the Market

Major constraints of the cat supplements market are increasing number of counterfeit products, and rules and regulations regarding cat supplements. A growing market is encouraging local manufacturers to enter the market. However, availability of low quality cheap products is anticipated to hamper the overall cat supplements market.

Asia Pacific Cat Supplements Market Projected to Expand at a Faster Rate