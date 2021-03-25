Burn Dressing Market is expected to Rise at a Remarkable CAGR During 2021 to 2027 with Top Companies Like DeRoyal Industries, Cederroth, Silverlon, Coloplast Corp.

The term “burn” associated with the burning injury that is considered as severe skin damage that causes the affected skin cells to die. The burns can be healed or recover without serious health consequences, depending on the cause and degree of injury. Burn dressings are used in the management of burn wounds. Burn dressings are used to prevent complications such as prevent infection, controls pain, reduces the size of scars, controls bleeding, and protects wound from the external environment.

The Burn Dressing Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence of minor burn injuries, rising demand for minimally invasive and cosmetic procedures, and increasing demand for skin grafts. However, advancements in burn care products and management are anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the burn care market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Burn Dressing Market:-

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health

DeRoyal Industries

Cederroth

Silverlon

3M

Smith and Nephew

Coloplast Corp.

Hollister Incorporated

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

The Burn Dressing Market is segmented on the basis of type, depth of the wound, causes, end-use. On the basis of type the market is segmented as, silicone dressing, foam dressing, alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings. On the basis of depth of wound the market is segmented as, minor burns, partial-thickness burns, full-thickness burns. On the basis of cause, the market is segmented as, thermal burns, electrical burns, radiation burns, chemical burns, and others. And on the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated as, hospitals, clinics, and others.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

