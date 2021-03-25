BRIC Interventional Cardiology Market Trends 2020 Global Analysis, Report | Emerging Trends, Growth Drivers To 2026

The BRIC Interventional Cardiology Market is expected to grow by US$ 736 million during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the BRIC market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product types, and countries. The BRIC market data on interventional cardiology can be segmented by product types: cardiac catheters, coronary guidewires, coronary stents (including bare metal stents, bioabsorbable stents, covered stents and drug eluting stents), intravascular ultrasound systems (IVUS), and PTCA balloon catheters.

The study provides historical market data (2016-2019) and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (Units) and revenue (US$ Million) considering 2019 as base year and market forecast will be given from 2020 to 2026.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments, and future growth. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

About Definition

Study Period

Geographical Scope

Market Segmentation

Interventional Cardiology Market Overview

BRIC Interventional Cardiology Market, Volume (Units) Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

BRIC Interventional Cardiology Market, Value (Million USD) Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Market by Product Types

Cardiac Catheters Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Coronary Guidewires Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Coronary Stents (Including Bare Metal Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents, Covered Stents And Drug Eluting Stents) Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS) Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

PTCA Balloon Catheters Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

Market by Countries

Brazil Interventional Cardiology Market

Russia Interventional Cardiology Market

India Interventional Cardiology Market

China Interventional Cardiology Market

Market Share by Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Price Methodology

