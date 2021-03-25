Breast Reconstruction Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth Revenue US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 Due To The Rise Of Modern Technologies

The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.

Breast cancer is the most common form cancer in women. Breast cancer is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in the breast, inverted nipple, a change in breast shape, fluid coming from the nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin, dimpling of the skin and breast pain or sore nipple. Mastectomy is a procedure for the treatment of breast cancer that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Breast reconstruction surgery is used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two key techniques for breast reconstruction surgery. In the recent years, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy. This increasing preference is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific breast reconstruction market is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.9% to US$ 132.3 Mn 2025 from US$ 98.2 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, presence of large pool of breast cancer patients and increasing awareness on breast reconstruction procedures, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Ask for sample report of this Market now! @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001298/

Top vendors of Breast Reconstruction Market:

Allergan Plc

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra Inc.

GC Aesthetics PLC

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Establishment Labs S.A.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

BREAST RECONSTRUCTION UNIT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

By Type

Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants

Implants Accessories Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) Synthetic



By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

Regional Analysis For Breast Reconstruction Market:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Request for Buy Report @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001298/

Further, the Breast Reconstruction Market report evaluates a number of robust manufacturers and companies performing in the market and then offers their organizational and financial structures. Strategic and tactical business modules applied by the various market professionals are assessed. Current product launches and industry developments through organizations, ventures, combination, and partnerships are covered in the report.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Breast Reconstruction Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2027

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]