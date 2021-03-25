Bone Marrow Transplantation Market 2021: Growing Trends in Global Regional Analysis, Growth Size, Share, Types, Applications, Development Status and Forecast till 2027

Albany, New York: ResearchMoz has announced the addition of a report titled, “Global Bone Marrow Transplantation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027” to its expanding repository of research reports. The report delves into demand drivers and growth trends to provide valuable insights on the growth curve of bone marrow transplantation market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report details out regional outlook and competitive dynamics for added insights into the bone marrow transplantation market.

Composed of 95 pages the report is compiled in a chapter-wise format for reading comprehensibility. Included in the report is an array of graphical representations that depict growth trends pictorially.

The competitive dynamics in the bone marrow transplantation market is discussed at length is this report. Competitive ranking of key players along with growth strategies employed to consolidate their foothold are discussed in this report. Each player is profiled for their competitive attributes of business overview, financial standing, product portfolio, and SWOTs.

The report points out various factors driving the bone marrow transplantation market. Firstly, rising awareness among individuals due to exposure to several information medium as well as awareness programs conducted by healthcare institutions are key factors behind rising number of bone marrow registries. Meanwhile, bone marrow registries are more prevalent in developing countries as compared to developing countries.

In developing countries, low availability of donors of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) along with high cost factor of bone marrow transplantation are holding back the growth of bone marrow transplantation market in these regions.

According to statistics, worldwide, only 40% patients receive bone marrow transplant due to difficulties to find a matching donor. This necessitates most patients to depend on registry to find a matching donor. The markers for matching bone marrow are inherited, which is why patients are more likely to find match within their race or ethnicity. Due to poor records of population of minor ethnic communities, it becomes difficult to find a matching donor for bone marrow transplant. This increases dependency on bone marrow registries translating into growth for bone marrow transplantation market.

Factors such as increased survival rate after bone marrow transplantation accounts for increasing demand for the procedure. Bone marrow transplant is considered dependable treatment option for end-stage leukemia and some other forms of blood cancer.

Meanwhile, changing lifestyle in developing countries has led to increasing prevalence of several types of blood cancer. Rising awareness and availability of modern medicine is stoking demand for advanced treatments for cancer. This includes bone marrow transplantation translating into growth for bone marrow transplantation market.

On the other hand, in developed countries, availability of infrastructure and national marrow donor programs in place have been reasons for increased awareness among individuals. Consistent upgrade of healthcare infrastructure for advanced medicine and easy logistics for treatment of fatal diseases account for demand of bone marrow transplantation. This, in turn boosts bone marrow transplantation market.

The report studies competition in the bone marrow transplantation market. The report mentions key players and profiles each one of them for their distinguished business attributes. Key players in the bone marrow transplantation market include AllCells LLC, Cellular Dynamics International, Hemacare Corporation, Merck Millipore Corporation, PromoCell GmbH, Conversant Bio, Gamida Cell Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Mesoblast, and STEMCELL Technologies.

Furthermore, the report looks into growth strategies and development plans of key players in the bone marrow transplantation market. R&D for innovative techniques and strategic alliances are key growth strategies savvy players in the bone marrow transplantation market are engaged in, finds the report.

The report studies the bone marrow transplantation market on the basis of type and application.

