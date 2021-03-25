Blockchain in the Energy Sector Market New Innovations, Technology Advancement and Research Report 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Blockchain in the Energy Sector Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Blockchain in the Energy Sector from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market was valued at USD 132.01 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach about USD 1921.86 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 58.1%, over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Blockchain in the Energy Sector Market: SAP SE (SAP), Microsoft Corp, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy Inc., GREENEUM, Drift Marketplace Inc., IOTA Foundation, Btl Group Ltd, Power Ledger Pty Ltd, ImpactPPA, Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited) and others.

Key Developments:

– July 2018 – Microsoft Corporation announced the launch of the Enterprise Blockchain partnership, in Taiwan. The company has entered the partnership with Digital China and Hot Cool, in the hope that the three companies can use the blockchain technology to enhance financial, e-commerce, entertainment, and other industries.

Market Scope:

The energy sector has certain limitations, including high administration and transmission costs, mainly due to the centralized functioning of the sector. As blockchain addresses these issues and decreases the scope for single point failures and increases transparency across the supply chain, the technology is expected to be a noteworthy digital transformation for the sector. The blockchain technology, which has greatly benefitted the financial sector, finds applications in the energy sector predominantly for wholesale energy trading. However, the increasing number of use cases and efforts from the regional blockchain associations are promoting the adoption of the technology for various other applications, like smart contracts and digital identification. Blockchain enables energy transmission companies to track the movement of excess energy, thereby managing the supply-demand bottlenecks.

Regional Analysis For Blockchain in the Energy Sector Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Smart Contract is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Smart contract is a computer-aided program that encodes the different conditions and possible outcomes and moves the currency or information across the ledger using blockchain technology. Blockchain, with the use of smart contracts, is anticipated to reduce the number of different administrative processes, which involves the deal of execution.

– The smart contract enables consumers to execute and dispatch various commodities automatically, once the trade is booked. By reducing the involvement of multiple intermediaries, Blockchain will decrease the time and costs involved in executing these transactions.

– For instance, ING and SocitGnrale SA decided the first oil trade by using a prototype of the blockchain platform (easy trading connect). ING also anticipated that the usage of blockchain would help to reduce its involvement in the transaction from 3 hours to 25 minutes, which results in 30% cost savings per transaction.

– The rising acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) and the lack of coordination between consumers and charging stations have enabled the adoption of smart contract solution. Smart contracts aid the EVs to charge or discharge based upon the needs of the electric grid, which enables the vehicles to act as mobile batteries and to help stabilize the grid. Furthermore, the high adoption of smart contract solutions is expected to reduce labor costs, manual and semi-automated processes, capital costs through faster settlements, and technology costs by decreasing dependency on redundant systems.

