Biorefinery Market Competitive Environment and Forecast 2017 – 2025

TMR Research presents a new business intelligence publication on the global biorefinery market for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The report, titled “Biorefinery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, looks into each and every aspect that could have a bearing on the growth of the said market through 2025.

The global biorefinery market has been witnessing a steady growth over the past decade and is expected to continue to do so in the years ahead. Biorefineries are sometimes referred as environment-friendly power houses as they convert biomass into usable energy, and due to minimal emissions in conversion of biomass into energy.

The global market for biorefineries has been segmented based on the following parameters: feedstock, product, application, and region. Each of these segments give a widespread purview of the global market.

The report is a succinct analysis of the forces that have shaped the global market for biorefineries. Moreover, the opportunities that float in the market have been juxtaposed with the restraints to balance the stakes within the market. Regional analysis of the global market for biorefinery has also been covered within the report.

Despite the paced growth of technologies across the globe, the problem of uniform electric supply still remains a huge challenge. Hence, the ability of biorefineries to convert biomass into electricity has given an impetus to the growth of the global market. The strict rules stipulated by the government with regards to the burning of bio fuels have brought biorefineries to the fore. This has also been a major driver of demand within the global market for biorefinery and has aided the growth of the global market. Biotechnologists and chemists across the globe have been popularising bio-fuels which has given a boost the demand within the global market. Besides this, the developing countries have become ardent consumers of biorefineries due to their inability to go for high-end options. However, the investment required to set up a biorefinery is extremely high, and this could also hamper market growth.

Due to such benefits, biorefineries are gathering steam for heat generation and production of electricity in rural areas. Governments are also extending support for the setup of biorefineries because of environmental benefits. Not only this, biorefineries have secondary benefits as well. They produce substances such as bio enzymes, polymers, adhesives, and fibers that can be used as raw materials in other industries.

Owing to a number of favorable factors along with not too harsh on the environment, biorefineries if setup in large numbers could serve the energy requirements of a large number of households.

On the flip side, high investment required in the setup of biorefinery could hamper the biorefinery market to some extent.

The global biorefineries market could be segmented in terms of feedstock, application, product, and region.

North America is a key region for biorefinery due to considerable availability of biomass. The region is witnessing the emergence of several new and advanced biorefineries.

The availability of biomass plays the most important role in deciding the lucrativeness of a biorefinery. Hence, regions with substantial amount of biomass are expected to be at the forefront of growth in the global market. The market in North America has been growing at a decent rate due to the emergence of several new and advanced biorefineries. Furthermore, the abundant availability of biomass across Asia Pacific has contributed to thr growth of the global market.

Leading players in the global biorefinery market include Bayer Material Science LLC, Du Pont De Nemours, and Dominion Energy Services Company Inc.

