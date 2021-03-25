Biochips Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biochips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global biochips market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Biochips stand for the miniaturized medical device that includes a large collection of microarrays for multiple biochemical reactions at the same time. They contain several biosensors that enable the screening of several biological analytes, such as enzymes, proteins, DNA, biological molecules, antibodies, etc. Biochips are mainly utilized in drug discovery, in-vitro diagnostics, single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, gene expression profiling, agricultural biotechnology, etc. As a result, they are extensively adopted across various pharmaceutical firms, scientific and academic laboratories, and healthcare facilities.

Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with an increasing geriatric population worldwide, is primarily driving the market for biochips. In the recent times, the rising occurrence of cancer has also increased the use of biochips for the early detection of cancerous cells in the body. In addition to this, growing consumer health concerns towards numerous viral infections and immunological disorders also fuel the demand for biochips for new drug discovery and development activities. Additionally, numerous advancements in microfluid technology have led to the implementation of specially designed biochips for various laboratory procedures. Moreover, rising investments in the healthcare sector related to cancer genomics, human proteome, and DNA analysis are also further expected to drive the market for biochips.

Biochips Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-RAD Laboratories, Inc.

CapitalBio Corporation

Dynamic Biosensors GmbH

EMD Millipore Corporation

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, fabrication technique, analysis method, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

DNA Chip

Protein Chip

Lab-On-a-Chip

Enzyme Chip

Breakup by Fabrication Technique:

Microarray

Microfluidic

Breakup by Analysis Method:

Electrophoresis

Luminescence

Mass Spectrometry

Electrical Signals

Magnetism

Breakup by Application:

Molecular Analysis Hybridization Protein Immunological Biomolecules Biomarker Others

Diagnosis Gene Diagnosis Oncology Inflammatory Others

Non-Biological Usage

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Russia Italy Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Others

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Others



