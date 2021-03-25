Biochips Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Top Companies and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biochips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global biochips market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Biochips stand for the miniaturized medical device that includes a large collection of microarrays for multiple biochemical reactions at the same time. They contain several biosensors that enable the screening of several biological analytes, such as enzymes, proteins, DNA, biological molecules, antibodies, etc. Biochips are mainly utilized in drug discovery, in-vitro diagnostics, single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, gene expression profiling, agricultural biotechnology, etc. As a result, they are extensively adopted across various pharmaceutical firms, scientific and academic laboratories, and healthcare facilities.
Market Trends:
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with an increasing geriatric population worldwide, is primarily driving the market for biochips. In the recent times, the rising occurrence of cancer has also increased the use of biochips for the early detection of cancerous cells in the body. In addition to this, growing consumer health concerns towards numerous viral infections and immunological disorders also fuel the demand for biochips for new drug discovery and development activities. Additionally, numerous advancements in microfluid technology have led to the implementation of specially designed biochips for various laboratory procedures. Moreover, rising investments in the healthcare sector related to cancer genomics, human proteome, and DNA analysis are also further expected to drive the market for biochips.
Biochips Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-RAD Laboratories, Inc.
- CapitalBio Corporation
- Dynamic Biosensors GmbH
- EMD Millipore Corporation
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Illumina, Inc.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, fabrication technique, analysis method, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- DNA Chip
- Protein Chip
- Lab-On-a-Chip
- Enzyme Chip
Breakup by Fabrication Technique:
- Microarray
- Microfluidic
Breakup by Analysis Method:
- Electrophoresis
- Luminescence
- Mass Spectrometry
- Electrical Signals
- Magnetism
Breakup by Application:
- Molecular Analysis
- Hybridization
- Protein
- Immunological
- Biomolecules
- Biomarker
- Others
- Diagnosis
- Gene Diagnosis
- Oncology
- Inflammatory
- Others
- Non-Biological Usage
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Italy
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Others
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
