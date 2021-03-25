Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market Latest Technology Advancements and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry from 2021 till 2025. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market was valued at USD 904.65 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market: Fair Isaac Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, Alteryx Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tibco Software Inc. (Alpine Data), SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Knime AG and others.

Key Developments:

In January 2018, Datawatch has completed the acquisition of Angoss Software. This acquisition is expected to help the company to expand data science capabilities, which will enable the data scientists to perform predictive and prescriptive analytics in a wide variety of enterprise applications.

Market Scope:

The manufacturing industry has evolved since the last industrial revolution. Technology has played a critical role in shaping the modern manufacturing industry. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, the production establishments took a step forward and implemented many IoT and IIoT solutions to get live feedback from factories and working environments. With the implementation of Machine to Machine services and telematics solutions in production establishments, the industry has moved from the traditional value chain to technology, asset, and engineering-oriented value chain.

Regional Analysis For Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Industry Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Trends:

Condition Monitoring is expected to register a Significant Growth

Condition monitoring or the act of monitoring the condition of an asset, especially through real-time data points, forms the foundation of what has become known as Industry 4.0, in its basic form. An integral part of condition monitoring, within the IIoT ecosystem, is providing data that can then be used for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and many more smart factory applications, such as Digital Twin.

Big data analytics, especially with predictive analytics, is a growing trend and often prompts discussions around centralizing data across multiple sites, so that the consistency of data is achieved. However, a significant roadblock remains the inability of many customers to convert the flood of new data into actionable information. Big Data systems need to monitor machine failures repeatedly before they can analyze adequately and predict effectively for the future.

For instance, overhead conveyor systems are used in assembly production lines in the automotive and other manufacturing industries. The failure of single support frames can lead to the disruption of entire production lines. A condition monitoring system based on big data analytics detects the problem at an early stage and, thus, prevents unplanned downtime.

