Belgium Dental Lab Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors: Carestream Health, GC Corporaion, Gendex, Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments, Formlabs, Roland DGA Corporation

Belgium dental lab market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 517.30 million by 2027. M&A activity increase in dental industries and dental issues arising due to lifestyle related habits is a driving factor for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Planmeca OY, 3M, Zimmer Biomet, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Carestream Health, GC Corporaion, Gendex, Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments, Formlabs, Roland DGA Corporation, SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH, Septodont and Ultradent Products Inc. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Trends Impacting the Belgium Dental Lab Market

The dental lab market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona and Danaher as they are the market leaders for Belgium dental lab market. The data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the Belgium dental lab market.

Report highlights

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2027 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Belgium Dental Lab Market Scope and Market Size

Belgium dental lab market is segmented on the basis of product. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into general & diagnostic devices and treatment-based devices. General & diagnostic devices segment is expected to dominate the market as demand for general & diagnostic devices has increased with increasing prevalence of dental diseases due to changes in to lifestyle related habits in Belgium.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Dental Lab Market Development

In May 2018, DGSHAPE Corporation, a subsidiary of Roland publicized the launch of two new 5- axis dental mills, the DWX-52DCi automatic disc changer model, with new DWINDEX software for the explanation of return-on-investment and the DWX-52D with value-added advancements according to the industry-standard DWX-51D.

Dental Lab Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for dental lab in Belgium is increasing with the substantial CAGR in the Europe region. Market leader is Henry Schein, Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 40% in the Belgium. The company has acquired market share though outstanding technologies.

In September 2018, Henry Schein (New York, U.S.) proclaimed the release of new product line Dentrix G7 which mixes digital imaging solutions for the development of clinical and financial workflow.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising incidence of dental caries and dental issues arising due to lifestyle related habits is also increasing the market value. Currently, various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative dental lab devices and expected to provide various other opportunities in the dental lab market. However, high cost of dental lab devices and instruments is expected to restraint the market growth.

