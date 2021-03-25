Bar Code Printer Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Albany, New York: ResearchMoz has announced the addition of a new research report, titled “Global Bar Code Printer Market Research Report 2021,” to its expanding database. The research report is a valuable tool that provides a succinct analysis of growth indicators, trends, and competitive scenario in the global bar code printer market over the forecast period. Furthermore, current geographical distribution along with socio-economic factors that could impact the geographical distribution in the near term are highlights of this report.

The making of the report involved an exhaustive research phase. Primary research phase involved first-hand calling, e-mail interactions, and telephonic calls. Secondary research phase involved reaching out industry-centric databases, annual report, SEC filings, and trade journals.

The report points out various factors fuelling the bar code printer market. Firstly, emergence of department stores and supermarkets that stock volumes of merchandise necessitated use of computerized labelling of products. Barcode helped do exactly this.

For example, in supermarkets, bar code helps to store inventory and pricing information of stock, wherein one bar code can be used to store both information. Besides this, bar code can modified be used for any kind of data collection. Such versatility of bar codes resulting in their widespread adoption translates into demand for bar code printers. The bar code printer market gains, in turn.

Bar codes offer other advantages too. Bar codes carry negligible risk of error as compared to manual entry of data. Furthermore, scanning of products using bar code is significantly faster than entering data by hand.

Use of bar codes saves valuable time spent for training of employees. It requires only few trials for employees to master the hand-held scanner for reading bar codes. This saves employees to gain familiarity with the entire stocking and pricing procedure. In addition, it considerably reduces training time of employees that indirectly converts into monetary savings. This also saves resources and monetary compensation to be spent for training employees.

Lastly, bar codes are inexpensive to design and print.

At present, proliferation of e-commerce is serving to fuel demand for bar code printers. Today, practices of online buys across demographics is rapidly rising due to vast rise in the number of distributors, warehousing companies, and modern logistic service providers. Such massive handling of goods require failsafe computerized labeling with minimum risk of labelling error. This massive volume of distribution, warehousing, and transportation of goods requires failsafe inventory method for end-to-end processes. Bar coding serves to be useful here.

The unique representation using parallel lines of varying widths printed on a commodity allows its easy identification during end-to-end stocking, transportation, and distribution. At every point of transfer, a barcode scanner scans the black and while elements of a bar code by illuminating the code with a red light. The scanning device uses a laser to read the white and black elements of a bar code, which then turns into a line of text that is readable by a computer. The computer can identify the product immediately using a product database.

Such significant use of bar code for businesses of various sizes stokes demand for bar code printers. This fuels growth of bar code printer market.

The report analyzes the bar code printer market from a competitive standpoint. According to the report, the bar code printer market is moderately consolidated with the presence of several large players. Technological advancements and strategic collaborations are key growth strategies of savvy players in the bar code printer market.

Prominent players in the bar code printer market include Toshiba Corporation, Zebra, BJ Xby, Leden, Citizen, TSC, Argox, Postek, Gainscha, HPRT, SATO, and ZMIN. Each of the companies is profiled for their business overview, competitive standing, product portfolio, and SWOTs.

