Ball Clay Market Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth 2021-2026

High Demand for Ceramic to Augment Market Growth

Over the past decade, the exponential rise in the urban population around the world has resulted in the construction of numerous commercial as well as residential spaces. The booming construction sector, particularly in developing regions of the world, is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the global ball clay market in the upcoming years. Ball clay, also known as ‘plastic clay’ is extensively used in the ceramic industry around the world, and is one of the most essential components of ceramic development. Moreover, ball clay is also used in the production of traditional ceramics, including floor tiles, sanitary ware, tableware, and a range of technical ceramics and electrical porcelains.

Due to the optimum physical as well as functional properties of ball clay, the demand across the ceramic industry is likely to move in the upward trajectory during the forecast period. High elasticity, controlled organic content, ideal workability, favorable rheological properties, and unfired strength are some of the favorable properties that continue to drive the global ball clay market. Market players operating in the current market landscape are likely to focus on improving supply chain operations as well as product quality to gain a competitive edge.

At the back of these factors, along with increasing focus on R&D activities, the global ball clay market is on the course to surpass the US$ 1.2 Bn mark by the end of 2030. The increasing usage of ball clay to attain the desired plasticity and minimize the detrimental effect on ceramic materials is projected to remain one of the key factors anticipated to propel the demand for ball clay during the assessment period.

Growth of Construction Sector to Bolster Demand

The growth of the construction sector is projected to have a direct impact on the growth of the global ball clay market. The increasing demand for traditional ceramic products, including flooring tiles, and tableware is likely to influence the expansion of the ball clay market during the assessment period. While the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide abundant opportunities to the players operating in the ball clay market, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to emerge as key markets during the forecast period. The significant rise in the disposable income of individuals around the world is expected to be another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the global ball clay market, as consumers are increasingly spending on premium ceramic products.

Sanitary wares are one of the integral components of construction materials. The booming construction sector in developing regions is expected to improve the demand for sanitary ware during the assessment period, thus driving the market for ball clay. A number of players operating in the current market landscape are anticipated to evaluate the environmental impact of ball clay production and find sustainable production methods. Extended ball clays are widely used for soundproofing and building acoustic barrier walls. Furthermore, as extended ball clay has several advantages, including optimum fire resistance and favorable drainage & insulation properties, it is has gained immense popularity as a lightweight construction material. In addition, the high eco-friendly quotient of ball clay is expected to bolster the growth of the global ball clay market during the assessment period.

Demand for Ball Clay to Dip amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the global ball clay market, particularly in the first half of the assessment period. Stringent lockdown regulations coupled with restrictions on domestic as well as international transportation and trade are anticipated to put forward major supply chain barriers for the stakeholders operating in the current market for ball clay. Furthermore, due to shortage of labor and growing economic uncertainty, a number of construction projects is being delayed. Hence, the demand for ball clay is expected to dip during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Market players are projected to focus on tapping into growth opportunities in developing countries such as India and China post COVID-19 to establish a solid presence in the market.

Ball Clay Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global ball clay market for the historical period 2018–2019 and the forecast period of 2020–2030, ball clay shows a higher binding power than kaolin, which is likely to be a key driver of the global ball clay market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for ball clay is expected to increase, as it has better tensile strength and shrinkage than other clays.

Demand for ball clay is rising in response to its increasing usage in pottery and ceramic applications. Ball clay constitutes three dominant materials: quartz, kaolin, and mica. Additionally, few carbonaceous materials derived from ancient plants and other accessory materials are present in ball clay. Physical properties present in ball clay aid in their increasing application across various industries.

In terms of revenue, the global ball clay market is estimated to exceed the value of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~2% during the forecast period

Increase in Urbanization: A Key Driver

Increasing urbanization is boosting the growth of the ball clay market globally. Rise in the demand for a fixed source of income among the population has compelled many people to move to urban areas. This growing population migrating from rural areas to cities in search of a fixed source of income has increased urbanization across the globe, subsequently increasing the demand for residential as well as commercial spaces, boosting the housing and real estate sector. Construction activities propel the production of ball clay as it is used to enhance the plastic state of ceramics during its production. Therefore, ball clay is used in various applications such as in construction, in wall and floor tiles, building materials, and in ceramics.

Many ceramics manufacturers use ball clay to achieve desired plasticity, and to reduce the detrimental effect on fired whiteness and drying properties of ceramic materials. The fine particle size of the ball clay in powder form of ceramics is water-resistant. Therefore, rise in demand for ball clay from multiple industrial applications such as refractory material for furnaces, casting slips, glazes, and engobes, along with residential applications (sanitary ware, floor tiles, and others), is expected to drive the global ball clay market.

Considering all these factors, the impact of this driver is moderate currently and the impact is expected to become high during the forecast period from 2020-2030

Ball Clay: Market Trends

Majority of ball clay manufacturers provides ball clay in various forms such as stone, powder, and shredded ball clay. In terms of supply trends, the bulk of ball clay is supplied in powder form, owing to high demand for ceramic applications. Ball clay is usually sold in batches of 50 kg, 100 kg, and 1,000 kg.

kg, kg, and kg. Significant rise in the demand from retail, hospitality, and commercial real estate sectors is expected to propel the global ball clay market during the forecast period

Furthermore, opportunities for the market seem quite lucrative in the upcoming years with the use of ball clay as extenders and fillers in sealants, adhesives, polymers, fertilizers, plastics, and insecticides

