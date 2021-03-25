Backflow Preventers Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027) – By Product, Application, and Geography | Watts Water Technologies Company, Honeywell International, Zurn Industries LLC

The competitive landscape of the global backflow preventers market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. Some of the prominent players operating in the backflow preventers market are Watts Water Technologies Company, Honeywell International, Zurn Industries LLC, EnviroFALK GmbH, Conbraco Industries Inc. Caleffi S.p.a. and Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co.

These players are adopting several strategies such as expansion of product portfolio and business expansion to consolidate their position in the backflow preventers market. Further, manufacturers are focusing on offering effective products with reduced pressure zone based on advanced research and development activities. This is expected to drive the growth of the global backflow preventers market.

North America to Hold Maximum Share in the Backflow Preventers Market

North America has been potentially lucrative region in the backflow preventers market. This mainly due to the presence of several prominent players in the region. In the coming years, developing countries, especially China, India, and Brazil are expected to emerge rapidly. This can be attributed to the favourable governments and private policies that are focusing on improving the quality of drinking water in these countries.

Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Water Network to Propel Market’s Growth

The backflow preventers market is likely to witness steady growth over the course of the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demands for the product from the residential, construction, and industrial sectors. Backflow preventers are widely used to protect a drinking water network against any risk of pollution due to possible backflow of contaminated fluid.

Further, increasing concerns regarding the health due to contaminated drinking water is estimated to be the key factor driving the growth of the global backflow preventers market during the forecast period.

