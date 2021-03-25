Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Analysis: Global Industry Trends, Share, Key Players, Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Automotive Weigh in Motion market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Automotive Weigh in Motion market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Based on speed, the automotive weigh in motion market is divided into hi-speed enforcement and slow speed compliance (0 Km/h to 15 Km/h). The low cost and high accuracy will influence the product demand for slow speed compliance.

The automotive weigh in motion market is forecast to witness a steady pace of growth over the forthcoming years owing to the increasing traffic congestion as well as low cost of WIM systems. Weigh in motion is basically defined as the process of measuring the dynamic wheel loads or forces of a moving road vehicle as well as evaluating the gross vehicle weight along with the part of that weight which is carried by each axle, wheel, and the axle group that is axle loads and static wheel.

Automotive weigh in motion market is segmented in terms of sensor, installation type, application, speed, and regional landscape.

With respect to sensor, the automotive weigh in motion market is classified into single load cell, piezoelectric sensor (including quartz sensor), bending plate, and others. The others segment includes strain gauge strip sensor. The low cost of strip sensor will lead to the others segment growth.

This in turn makes the weighing process a much more efficient one, in comparison to the conventional methods. Weigh in motion systems and weigh in motion data have many application avenues, one of them being the industrial sector. Here, the WIM systems can be utilized to check the weights as well as axe loads of trucks which are leaving the site, in order to stop the overloading before entering the road network.

Based on installation type, the automotive weigh in motion market is categorized into on board weighing (OBW), In-road system, and weight bridge systems. Among these, the in-road systems is set to achieve high growth on account of increasing traffic issues.

In terms of application, the automotive weigh in motion market is bifurcated into bridge protection, traffic data collection, weight-based tolling, industrial truck weighing, and weight enforcement. The traffic data collection will witness growth owing to the increasing government inclination towards reducing traffic congestion issues. One of the major influences to adopt WIM systems for bridge protection application is the high maintenance cost and wear & tear caused by heavy vehicle.

From a regional frame of reference, the strict government guidelines regarding vehicle overloading is expected to positively influence product demand in LATAM region. MEA automotive weigh in motion market accounted for over 7% of the global demand.

