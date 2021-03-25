Automotive Supercharger Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2025

An automotive supercharger also known as forced induction system is an air compressor which increases density or pressure supplied to internal combustion engine of a vehicle. The increased air density gives more oxygen supply to intake cycle of an engine which in turn burns more fuel and produces extra power. To pressurize the air, superchargers spin up to 65,000 RPM (Rotations per Minute) and generate on an average 46 percent extra horsepower (HP). The superchargers are mainly integrated with high-end luxury and racing cars and motorcycles. Superchargers are easy to install and cheaper to service and maintain as it can be bolted aside or on top of the engine and it operates efficiently at normal temperature. Automotive superchargers, which itself requires up to 20 percent of engine horsepower to operate, derives necessary power from the engine’s crankshafts and is connected to the supercharger by gear, belt, chain or shaft. This huge amount of power consumption by superchargers also puts added strain on the vehicle engines. Therefore, engines with superchargers are made with heavy-duty components which can handle bigger internal explosions and extra boosts but also adds significantly to the cost of the vehicle. A vital advantage of superchargers is that it provides power to vehicle in real time without any lag.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31988

Improved engine output and easy to install, operate & maintain assembly are some of the key factors responsible for the growing adoption of automotive superchargers. Addition of supercharger to a vehicle engine is one of the quickest solutions to increase the engine output power. Owing to superchargers’ real time power delivery, it is a common addition in the airplanes’ internal combustion engines. However, turbochargers, which also work similar to superchargers, present a threat to adoption of superchargers due to its growing popularity with mainstream car manufacturers (because of higher fuel efficiency and additional power generation). Also, high cost of development of automotive superchargers because of usage of heavy-duty components in it is expected to be a limiting factor for market growth. Nonetheless, development of electric automotive superchargers using hybrid technology is on the rise which is likely to reduce the development cost associated with it. Multistate supercharging, which results in reduced carbon emissions, higher fuel efficiency, and torque enhancement is likely to be a major trend in the coming years. Recent advancements in automotive technology and growing awareness about such systems are also projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, end-users, and region. On the basis of type, the global automotive supercharger market is subdivided into twin-screw, centrifugal, and roots. Segmentation by type is done on the basis of how superchargers move air to the engine’s intake manifold. Because of their small & lightweight structure and efficient output delivery compared to the other two, centrifugal superchargers are expected to contribute to a significant market share during the forecast period. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and aftermarket. Numerous luxury and sports auto manufacturers include inbuilt superchargers in their vehicle models. Further, auto manufacturers also provide a kit which contains all necessary tools to install a supercharger as a do-it-yourself plan. Geographically, the global automotive supercharger market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Owing to significant adoption rate of automotive superchargers in developed countries, North America and Europe are expected to contribute to substantial revenue share of the market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global automotive supercharger market are Daimler AG., Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Ferrari N.V., Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Koenigsegg Automotive AB., Rotrex A/S., Accessible Technologies, Inc., SFX Performance, LTD., Magnuson Supercharger, and Paxton Automotive.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31988

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-energy-efficiency-measures-across-varied-end-users-to-bring-phenomenal-growth-opportunities-in-the-photonics-market-during-the-tenure-of-2020-2030-tmr-301250253.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heightening-popularity-of-minimally-invasive-surgeries-to-bring-considerable-growth-opportunities-for-the-medical-tubing-packaging-market-across-the-assessment-period-of-2018-2026-tmr-301252753.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com