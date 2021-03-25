Automotive Regenerative Braking Market 2026 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate

Selbyville, Delaware, The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

From a regional frame of reference, the Europe automotive regenerative braking market held over 8% share in 2019 owing to presence of multiple manufacturers that escalates the availability of electric vehicles. The Middle East & Africa region is at a nascent stage and will witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe to reduce the region’s dependency on conventional fuel.

The automotive regenerative braking market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming time period owing to ongoing technological advancements and widescale adoption in hybrid and electric vehicles. Automotive regenerative braking is a process where the electric motor which generally drives a pure electric or hybrid vehicle is mainly operated in reverse during the time of coasting or braking.

In order to evaluate the regenerative braking, there are generally two different parameters namely efficiency and effectiveness. In this context, effectiveness means how large of an effect does regenerative braking makes. While efficiency means how well does regenerative braking captures the lost energy from braking.

The automotive regenerative brakes are effective at specific speeds. They tend to be useful generally in stop and go situations. Electric and hybrid cars tend to have friction brakes which is a kind of back-up system usually in situations where regenerative braking can not supply sufficient amount of power to stop. In such scenarios, the driver needs to be aware that the brake pedal could answer differently to pressure.

The automotive regenerative braking market is bifurcated in terms of type, propulsion, vehicle, and regional landscape.

Based on type, the market is classified into hydraulic, electric, and kinetic. The hydraulic regenerative braking system schematic was designed for a series of hydraulic hybrid vehicle. Citing example, the Eaton Corporation and Ford Motor Company developed a new type of regenerative braking system known as hydraulic power assist (HPA). In this, when the driver depresses the brake with hydraulic power assist, the kinetic energy of cars powers a reversible pump that directs the hydraulic fluid from a low-pressure accumulator to a high-pressure accumulator.

The motor, instead of using energy to drive a vehicle, acts as a generator charging the onboard batteries with electrical energy that might have been lost as heat through the conventional mechanical friction brakes. Since the motor acts in reverse, it thereby generates electricity. The associated friction or electrical resistance assists the normal brake pads in controlling inertia as well as helping to slow the vehicle.

Beneficial features such as less energy conversions, and optimal engine speed ensures a considerable demand for hydraulic regenerative braking systems in the automotive industry.

