Automotive LiDAR Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. An increase in the research and development activities in the autonomous vehicle has propelled the demand for the market. The market for autonomous vehicles is continuously evolving to meet the requirement of the customers by collaborating with tech giants. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding Light Detection and Ranging for vehicle safety will create a demand for the product.

Companies such as Uber, General Motors, Apple, and Waymo are involved in the development of autonomous vehicles. LiDAR is one of the key factors in autonomous vehicles, and the mass production of these autonomous vehicles will create a demand for the market product.

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the Automotive LiDAR market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

Most of the manufacturers are testing their autonomous vehicle technologies on battery electric vehicles. A positive customer perception, advancement in technology, and intervention from the government are focusing the attention on Battery Electric Vehicles.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Automotive LiDAR market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Automotive LiDAR business sphere.

Competitive Landscape:

Automotive LiDAR Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) 2D Image Type 3D-Image Type

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solid-State LiDAR Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) ICE HEV PHEV Battery Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Vehicle Semi-autonomous vehicle

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bumper & Grill Headlight & Taillight Roofs & Upper Pillars Others (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)



Automotive LiDAR Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



