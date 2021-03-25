Automotive Airbag Silicone Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

The global automotive airbag silicone market size reached USD 237.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The Global automotive airbag silicone Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the automotive airbag silicone market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry.

The report has been formulated by assessing vital information of the overall automotive airbag silicone Market along with factors affecting the dynamics and trends of the industry. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one such influencing factor. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain, economic scenario, and growth of the automotive airbag silicone market.

Key players in the market include Wacker Chemie AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Toray Industries, Inc., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and DENSO Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive airbag silicone market on the basis of type, airbag position, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) One-Piece-Woven Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed

Airbag Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Curtain/Side Front Knee

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Commercial Vehicle Passenger Cars



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



