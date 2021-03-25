At 17.93% CAGR, Latest Study explores the Cloud Migration Services Market size, Witness Highest Growth in near future by 2025
As moving to the next segment Cloud Migration Services Market report also evaluates the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cloud Migration Services industry. The major vendors in the Cloud Migration Services market aggressively focused on enhancing their contributions to meet the business goal.
Global Cloud Migration industry valued approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growing penetration of cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the industry. Many other prominent technologies, like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and serverless architecture are also increasing the demand for cloud migration solutions and services among enterprises notably.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Google Inc., Amazon Web Services, CISCO Systems, Microsoft Corp., IBM Co., Informatica, DXC, and VM Ware.
The report Cloud Migration Services market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Besides, the Cloud Migration Services market report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Moreover, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
