Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors:DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., GENERAL ELECTRIC

Asia-Pacific respiratory care devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to an increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases (including tuberculosis and COPD), and the price benefits of home care machines and facilities related to hospital trips are anticipated to fuel market growth.

Respiratory Care Devices market report examines market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the medical device industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Universal Respiratory Care Devices market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. This report provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific respiratory care devices market are Chart Industries, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc, ResMed, BD, Hamilton Medical, Masimo, Air Liquide, VYAIRE, Getinge AB, Abbott, 3M, AstraZeneca, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC., Smith & Nephew Inc., InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd., MedPrime Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Market Drivers

Preterm birth events have risen, which has stimulated market growth

Lifestyle modifications have risen the incidences of multiple illnesses, which has motivated the market growth

The increase in tobacco smoking in Asia-Pacific, has boosted market growth

Pollution concentrations have risen with an increase in urbanization, which has boosted market growth

The rapid increase in the seniors and the obese population, has led to the development of the business

Market Restraints

Reimbursement scenarios have become unfavorable, which has hindered the development of the market

Easy accessibility of small price products from local producers, has hindered market growth

Due to absence of consciousness in emerging regions, market growth has been hindered

Various damaging impacts on respiratory neonates, have restricted the market growth

Respiratory Care Devices Market Developments

In August 2019, Hill-Rom Services Inc. announced that they had agreed for the acquisition of Breathe Technologies, Inc. for an approximate amount of USD 130 million. The innovative products and technologies acquired will help the company enhance their business models while helping utilize the highly effective sales channels existent with Hill-Rom’s business. The acquisition is evident of the company’s strategy to utilize their capital for the business expansion and improvements of their product offerings.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market

By Product

Therapeutic Devices PAP Devices CPAP Devices APAP Devices BIPAP Devices Ventilators ICU Ventilators High-End Ventilators Mid-End Ventilators Basic Ventilators Portable/Transportable Ventilators Nebulizers Humidifiers Heated Humidifiers Passover Humidifiers Oxygen Concentrators Fixed Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators Inhalers Metered-Dose Inhalers Dry Powder Inhaler Devices Reusable Resuscitators Nitric Oxide Delivery Units Oxygen Hoods

Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Pulse Oximeters Sensors Pulse Oximeter Equipment Capnographs Gas Analyzers

Diagnostic Devices Spirometers Polysomnography (PSG) Devices Peak Flow Meters Other Diagnostic Devices

Consumables & Accessories Masks Reusable Masks Nasal Masks Full-Faced Masks Nasal Pillow Masks Oral Masks Disposable Masks Disposable Resuscitators Tracheostomy Tubes Nasal Cannulas Other Consumables & Accessories



By Indication

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Infectious Diseases

Other Indications

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

By Country

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

