Asia-Pacific Protein Purification – Isolation Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors: Qiagen N.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation

Protein purification – isolation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising government and non-governmental initiatives for drug development will assist in encouraging the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the protein purification – isolation market report are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Qiagen N.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Abcam, Norgen Biotek Corporation, Millipore, Purolite Corporation, Roche Applied Science among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Asia-Pacific region. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Japan is expected to dominate the protein purification – isolation market in Asia-Pacific region in the estimated duration of 2020 to 2027 due to increased technological advancement for development of purification kits, rising demand of novel drugs along with the paradigm shift towards the automated protein purification instruments.

Asia-Pacific Protein Purification – Isolation Market Scope and Market Size

Protein purification – isolation market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the protein purification- isolation market is segmented into instruments and consumables. Consumables are further segmented into kits, reagents, columns, magnetic beads, resins and others. Magnetic beads are further segmented into tagged magnetic beads and non-tagged magnetic beads.

Based on technology, the protein purification – isolation market is segmented into ultrafiltration, precipitation, chromatography, dialysis & diafiltration, western blotting and others. Chromatography is further segmented into ion-exchange chromatography, size-exclusion chromatography and hydrophobic interaction chromatography. Electrophoresis is further segmented into gel electrophoresis, isoelectric focusing and capillary electrophoresis.

On the basis of application, the protein purification – isolation market is segmented into drug screening, target identification, biomarker discovery, protein-protein interaction studies, protein therapeutics, and disease diagnosis & monitoring.

Protein purification – isolation market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, contract research organization, academic & research institutes, hospital and diagnosis centers.

