Asia-Pacific Microplate Reader Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors:Tecan Trading AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc

Asia-Pacific microplate reader market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific microplate reader market are Molecular Devices, LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Promega Corporation, Awareness Technology, Inc, Biochrom, BMG LABTECH GmbH, BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, Dynex Technologies, High Technology, Inc, Hercuvan Lab Systems, Hudson Robotics, Lonza, Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.,Ltd. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Lonza expanded HPAPI Manufacturing and Development Capacity. The expansion was helpful in developing new facilities to measure up to the needs of the customers to increase the flexibility in the production and optimization for the clients.

In July 2018, Dynex Technologies announced partnership with Zeus Scientific. The partnership was successful in optimizing the efficiency of workflow with various multibatching test systems and to provide our distributors with various kinds of microplate solutions to make it a more efficient and innovative testing option for the customers.

In June 2015, High Technology, Inc expanded in South Korea to support and distribute the innovative products in the Asia-pacific region to help in the better understanding of the users and distributors of that specific products and region.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Microplate Reader Market

Asia-Pacific microplate reader market is categorized into five notable segments which are well system, product type, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of well type, the market is segmented into 96 wells, 384 wells, 1536 wells and others.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into multi-mode microplate readers, automated ELISA systems, automated nucleic acid purification systems and single-mode microplate readers.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into protein and nucleic acid detection, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, diagnostic laboratories, hospital, research and academic institutes and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail sales.

