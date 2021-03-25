Asia-Pacific Microgrid Market is expected to reach USD 32.28 billion by 2027

Microgrid is a local energy grid with control capacity which can operate autonomously without connection itself to the traditional grid. Since it is a smaller version of larger electrical grids with self-sufficient energy system, it is generally used for smaller geographic areas such as schools, colleges or a local community. They contain one or more distributed energy as solar, wind or combined heat & power. These microgrids are extremely useful in case of power outage or during storms.

Microgrid market is expected to reach USD 32.28 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 43.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Rising demand for clean energy, growing electricity demand, technological advancements to ensure uninterrupted power supply and low transmission losses are the main drivers for the growth of microgrid market. High initial cost of installation, high maintenance costs and complexity in land acquisitions are acting as restraints for microgrid market.

Expansion of renewable energy capacity and government initiatives for development of microgrids are the opportunities for the growth of the microgrid market. Technical issues faced during the operation of microgrids and lack of regulatory frameworks act as the challenges faced by microgrid market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the Asia-Pacific microgrid market report are Eaton Corporation, Siemens Ag, GE Alstom, Schneider Electric SE, ABB, Caterpillar Inc, Homer Energy LLC, EnSync Energy Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International, Exelon Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Viridity Energy, Inc and Tesla among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Asia-Pacific (APAC) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Asia-Pacific Microgrid Market

On the basis of connectivity, the microgrid market has been segmented as grid connected and off-grid connected.

Based on grid type, microgrid market has been segmented into AC microgrid, DC microgrid and hybrid.

On the basis of source, the microgrid market has been segmented into diesel generators, natural gas, solar PV, CHP and others.

On the basis of storage, the microgrid market has been segmented into lithium-ion, lead acid, flow batteries, flywheel and others.

The microgrid market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into healthcare, educational institutes, military, utility, industrial/commercial, government, remote and others.

On the basis of pattern, the microgrid market has been segmented into urban/metropolitan, semi urban and rural/island.

On the basis of offering, the microgrid market has been segmented into hardware and software & services. Hardware is further segmented into power generators, energy storage systems and controllers.

Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Microgrid market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific Microgrid market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Asia-Pacific Microgrid market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific Microgrid market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Microgrid Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Microgrid market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Microgrid market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Microgrid market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

