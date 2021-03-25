Asia Pacific Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2026

Selbyville, Delaware, Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Asia Pacific Cosmetic Preservatives market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Asia Pacific Cosmetic Preservatives market also includes an in-depth study of the industry’s competitive scenario.

In terms of usage, the market is divided into decylene glycol, glyceryl caprylate, caprylyl glycol, hydroacetophenone, ethylhexylglycerin, and others. Among these, the caprylyl glycol segment will witness around 3.7% CAGR over the projected timespan owing to utilisation as multi-functional ingredient in cosmetics as well as personal care products manufacturing. The blend (cosmetic preservative) subsegment of caprylyl glycol holds a market share of over 12.3%.

The APAC cosmetic preservatives market landscape is slated to witness a lucrative period of growth over the coming years as awareness regarding personal hygiene and overall appearance keeps increasing in the region. The use of different preservatives in cosmetics is essential as it prevents the product damage that is caused by different microorganisms and protects the product from any type of contamination by during its use.

The overall APAC cosmetics preservatives market is further bifurcated into different segments on the basis of product, application, usage, and country.

The product segment is divided into organic acids, natural/organic preservatives, essential oils, natural antioxidants, synthetic preservatives, plant/herbal extracts, formaldehyde releasers, parabens, glyceryl undecylenate, quaternary ammonium compounds (QAC), phenol derivatives, caprylhydroxamic acid, alcohols, CMI/MI, chlorphenesin, chlorhexidine gluconate, IPBC, and others.

The formaldehyde releasers segment holds share of over 17.5% and is expected to grow considerably. The phenol derivatives segment holds share of over 9.7% of market share.

The quaternary ammonium compounds (QAC) segment is further divided into benzalkonium chloride, cetylpyridinium chloride, and others. The QAC segment as a whole will witness around 13.2% CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to rising use as preservatives inside hair dyes, conditioners, and colors. The cetylpyridinium chloride subsegment will witness around 5.9% CAGR over the projected timespan.

The glyceryl undecylenate segment will witness around 7% CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to its use in cosmetics production to ensure a higher level of cosmetics product quality and prevention of microbiological contamination of cosmetic products throughout their storage. The others segment holds share of over 10.8% and is likely to grow considerably.

The alcohols segment as a while holds share of over 31% of the overall industry size. The segment is further divided into phenoxyethanol, benzylalkohol / nat. benzylalkohol, hexandiol / nat. hexandiol, penthylenglycol / nat. penthylenglycol, proopandiol / nat. propandiol, and butylene glycol. Among these, the phenoxyethanol subsegment will witness around 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. The hexandiol / nat. hexandiol subsegment will witness around 7.4% CAGR through the projected timeframe. The proopandiol / nat. propandiol subsegment will witness around 2.5% CAGR over the forecast study period.

The caprylhydroxamic acid segment holds share of over 4%. The chlorphenesin segment will witness around 2.7% CAGR over the slated analysis period. The IPBC segment will witness around 2.5% CAGR through the projected study period owing to its beneficial attributes such as high load carrying as well as high water splash pressure and corrosion resistance.

The glyceryl caprylate segment will witness around 4.2% CAGR over the projected timeline owing to its use as a multi-functional ingredient for creation of both cosmetics as well as personal care products. The blend (cosmetic preservative) subsegment of glyceryl caprylate holds share of over 1.3%.

The ethylhexylglycerin segment holds share of over 27.9%. The blend (cosmetic preservative) ethylhexylglycerin subsegment holds share of over 7.5%.

The hydroacetophenone segment will witness around 3.9% CAGR over the coming years. The blend (cosmetic preservative) subsegment of hydroacetophenone holds share of over 5.3%.

The decylene glycol segment will witness around 4.9% CAGR over the forecast time period. The blend (cosmetic preservative) subsegment of decylene glycol holds share of over 0.8%.

The others holds share of over 1.7% and is likely to grow at a respectable rate over the coming years.

Considering application, the market is divided into hair care, skin care, toiletries, fragrance & perfumes, baby products, wet wipes/facial masks, and others. Among these, the baby products segment will witness around 3.5% CAGR over the projected analysis period. The others segment will witness around 4% CAGR over the coming years.

From a regional consideration, Australia holds share of over 4.2%. New Zealand will witness around 5.2% growth over the coming period owing to rising working women population in the country. Malaysia holds share of over 2.5%. Indonesia will witness around 7.6% CAGR through the projected time period.

Vietnam holds share of over 3.1%. Thailand will witness around 5.5% CAGR over the coming years as consumers are increasingly becoming brand conscious, inclining toward beauty products that are chemical-free. Myanmar holds share of over 1.1%. Cambodia will witness around 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period owing to growing awareness regarding production and use of good-quality cosmetics.

Philippines holds share of over 3.4%. Laos will witness around 4.2% CAGR over the forecast timeline. Singapore holds share of over 2.4%.

