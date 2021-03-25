Asia-Pacific (APAC) Slimming Devices Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors: Johari Digital Healthcare LTD, S.K. Enterprises, Beauty & Health Care Corporation, Radium Beauty & Hairdressing Equipment Manufacturer Co.,Ltd

Slimming devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.34% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing obese population due to consumption of junk foods will help in driving the growth of the slimming devices market.

The major players covered in the slimming devices market report are BTL, Sakhi Beauty Concepts, Infocom Network Limited, Johari Digital Healthcare LTD, S.K. Enterprises, Beauty & Health Care Corporation, Radium Beauty & Hairdressing Equipment Manufacturer Co.,Ltd., Slim Up, jontegroup, Foxnovo Innovations Limited, Health Technology among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Asia-Pacific (APAC) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 with India, China, and Japan leading due to the increasing population along with changing lifestyle.

Asia-Pacific Slimming Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Slimming devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, portability, body area, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the slimming devices market is segmented into electric pulse type, vibration type, pneumatic extrusion and others.

On the basis of technology, the slimming devices market is segmented into cryolipolysis, low level laser therapy, focused ultrasound and radiofrequency.

Based on portability, the slimming devices market is segmented into standalone and portability.

On the basis of body area, the slimming devices market is segmented into abdominal, hip, thighs and others.

Slimming devices market has also been segmented based on the end user into gyms and fitness centers, wellness centers, home and others.

Based on distribution channel, the slimming devices market is segmented into direct tenders, over the counter and retail.

