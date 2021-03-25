Antimony Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

The global antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans. The report bridges the data from 2017 to 2019 and offers estimations up to 2027.

Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

Key players operating in the global antimony market Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antimony market based on application, product type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Lead Acid Batteries Flame Retardants Plastic Additives Glass & Ceramics Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Antimony Trioxide Alloys Metal Ingot Antimony Pentoxide Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) Automotive Chemical Electrical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia K Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



