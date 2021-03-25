Aluminium Nitride Market | Analysis of Key Players and Growth Factors With Top Countries Data | KYOCERA Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmBH

The Aluminium Nitride Market report provides current trends in different sectors in Aluminium Nitride industry on the basis of their scope. The repot report includes information on market factors such as the key drivers, restraints, challengers, and key regions development status. The report provides Analysis of Leading Players and provides information about their product portfolio and strategies deploying regarding the market.

Global aluminium nitride market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for opto-electronics, electronic substrates, and high thermal conductivity chip carriers, high demand for aluminium nitride in the North America region and increasing power electronic goods and rising disposable income of heavy industries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aluminium nitride market are KYOCERA Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmBH, SIENNA TECH, Toyal Europe, TOYO ALUMINIUM K.K, Accumet Materials Co, Surmet Corporation, Liaoning Desunmet Special Ceramic Manufacture Co., Ltd, MARUWA Co.Ltd., Toyal America, Inc., H.C. Starck GmbH, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc. among others.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Applicatior

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aluminium Nitride Market Size

2.2 Aluminium Nitride Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aluminium Nitride Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Aluminium Nitride Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aluminium Nitride Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Aluminium Nitride Sales by Product

4.2 Global Aluminium Nitride Revenue by Product

4.3 Aluminium Nitride Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Aluminium Nitride Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

