Air Purifying Respirator Market Share, Price Trends, Growth Opportunity and Statistics Forecast 2027

Air-purifying respirator is a kind of personal protective equipment (PPE) which is used by workers in an atmosphere where the air is contaminated by fumes, dusts, fumes, harmful gases or vapors. An air purifying respirator market provides clean and breathable air through face mask, and hoods which helps to remove air pollutants.

Numerous factor such as increasing pollution and number of airborne disease is increasing the demand for air purifying respirator in the global market. Increasing awareness about the importance of worker safety at workplace leads to increase in demand for air purifying respirator market over the forecast period. Air purifying Respirator protects workers from chemicals, toxic gases, radiological, and nuclear hazards.

Respiratory cancers, including mesothelioma, and lung cancer are caused due to exhaust emissions of diesel engine, asbestos, silica and mineral oils. Moreover chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other non- cancerous disease are cause due to wide range of toxic vapor, gases, dust and fumes.

Rising concern related to employees health and rising workers safety rules and regulation across globe is anticipated to fuel the demand during the forecast period. Rising disposable income of people across globe and rising health conscious among the people of all ages is resulting into rising demand for air purifying respirator market over the forecast period.

The air purifying respirator market can be segmented in terms of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, air purifying respirator market can be categorized into Disposable and Reusable respirators and by power type they can be categorized into powered air purifying respirator and non- powered air purifying respirator. In terms of end user, the market is divided into Healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, Gas & Oil Manufacturing, Defense & Public Safety Services.

On the basis of geography air purifying respirator market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the air purifying respirator market in terms of market share across the globe owing to strong huge spending on health by people and awareness among people. Moreover, stringent rules and regulation regarding the use of air purifying respirator in industries also fuel the demand during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead in terms of market share due to rising investments in the manufacturing, construction, and food and beverage sector. Countries such as India and China are likely to show significant growth in the electronics and automobile industries. Stringent norms regarding employee health and safety in various high-risk activities are anticipated to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the air purifying respirator market are 3M., Honeywell International, ILC Dover, Northern Safety etc. The major strategy adopted by key players in the air purifying respirator market are launching of the new product development and modification and improvement in the existing product. Some player also do partnership with various academic institutions etc. For example: ILC Dover has introduced a new product which is designed to be used by healthcare employees in Ebola-infected locations.