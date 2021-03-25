Air Compressor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

The global air compressor market is expected to reach $26,850.35 million in 2023, from $19,798.56 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% from 2017 to 2023. An air compressor is a mechanical device utilized to harness the natural energy of air by converting it into a potential source of energy in the form of pressurized air. They are used in process industries, which include oil & gas, waste management, chemicals, power generation, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others. These devices play a significant role in enhancing the efficiency, safety, and profitability of these process industries. Furthermore, the manufacturers of air compressors are constantly engaged in R&D activities to deliver superior design in their products to address different requirements, environmental change, and international standards. Compressed air is used for varied applications such as dental services, metal fabrication, powering of pneumatic tools, bottling & packaging, spraying & painting, cooling & freezing of food products, and others. Based on these applications, air compressors are segregated into consumer grade, professional grade, and industrial grade.

Proliferation of energy-efficient and cost-effective products is expected to drive the market growth of air compressor market during the forecast period. In addition, high rate of adoption from end-user industries, rise in number of industrial infrastructure projects, and increase in investment across all the process industries, especially oil & gas industry, fuel the market. The demand for high energy and growth in population boost the growth of the market. Further, penetration of IoT, launch of initiatives such as Industry 4.0, and technological advancements related to new product development are expected to fuel growth of air compressor market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR405

Air contamination caused due to oil lubrication in oiled air compressors and noisy operations of oil-free compressors are major concerns that limit the adoption of air compressors. Growth of the construction industry presents as a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global air compressor market is segmented based on type, technology, lubrication method, power rating, end-user industry, and region. The type segment includes portable and stationary air compressors. By technology, it is classified as rotary, centrifugal, and reciprocating. Based on lubrication method, the market is bifurcated into oiled and oil-free air compressors. Oil-free air compressors, which supply non-contaminated air witness increased adoption in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and electronic assembling industries. Based on power rating, the market is segmented into 0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, and 501 kW & above. By end-user industry, it is divided into food & beverages, oil & gas, manufacturing, power generation, medical, and others. To gain a diverse insight, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

The key players operating in the global market are Atlas Copco AB, Kobe Steel Ltd., Elgi Equipments Limited, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Suzler Ltd., Ebara Corporations, Porter Cable, and VMAC Global Technology Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global optical coatings equipment market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Technology

Reciprocating

Rotary

Centrifugal

By Lubrication Method

Oiled

Oil-free

By Power Rating

0-100 kW

101-300 kW

301-500 kW

501 kW & above

By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Medical

Power Generation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR405

Key Market Players

Atlas Copco AB

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Elgi Equipments Limited

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Suzler Ltd.

Ebara Corporations

Porter Cable

VMAC Global Technology Inc.

Campbell Hausfled

Doosan Infracore Portable Power