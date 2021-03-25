Aero Derivative Gas Turbine Market Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 To 2026

Aero derivative gas turbine is a light-weight gas turbine. It mixes fuel with air to produce the required energy output. Aero derivative gas turbines have higher efficiency and are comparatively lighter than its alternative option such as traditional gas turbines. Aero derivative gas turbines are mainly divided into two categories: combined or closed cycle technology and open cycle technology. Most of the turbines are operated based on open cycle technology. In open cycle technology, turbines draw air from atmosphere that helps in producing high energy with low fuel consumption.

Capacity of aero derivative gas turbines varies from 0 MW to 65 MW. In terms of capacity, aero derivative gas turbines are categorized into turbines less than 18 MW and turbines greater than 18 MW. Aero gas turbines are in higher demand than other types of turbines due to their higher flexibility, shorter maintenance time, and lower carbon footprint. Aero gas turbines are used in various industries, such as oil & gas, marine, and aviation. Moreover, most of the regions across the world are shifting to unconventional clean energy technology from conventional type.

Rapid industrialization, coupled with rise in focus on cogeneration technology to fulfil growing demand for electricity across the world, is a key driver of the global aero derivative gas turbine market. Many countries today are investing heavily in aero gas turbines in order to replace coal fired power stations, as the former can provide sustainable energy while achieving clean energy target.

Furthermore, implementation of strict emission norms by governments across the world is expected to propel the global aero derivative gas turbine market in the next few years. However, presence of limited number of manufacturers against the rise in demand for aero derivative gas turbines is projected to restrain the growth of the market in the near future. Nevertheless, rise in demand for reliable power sources and sustainable and efficient technologies are expected to create significant opportunities for the aero derivative gas turbine market during the forecast period.

The global aero derivative gas turbine market can be classified based on capacity, technology, application, end-user industry, and region. Based on capacity, the market can be segmented into less than 18 MW and greater than 18 MW. In terms of technology, the global aero derivative gas turbine market can be categorized into combined cycle technology and open cycle technology.

Based on application, the market can be divided into aero derivative services and heavy duty services. In terms of end-user industry, the global aero derivative gas turbine market can be categorized into energy, defense, oil & gas, marine, industrial, and aviation. Based on region, the global aero derivative gas turbine market can be classified into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global aero derivative gas turbine market include General Electric, Opra Turbines, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, NPO Saturn, Rolls-Royce, Harbin Electric International Company Limited, ABB, Capstone Turbine, and Ansaldo Energia. Aero derivative gas turbines have two key parameters: efficiency and pricing.

With increase in competition in the market due to presence of limited number of manufacturers, top companies are heavily investing in expanding their R&D facilities to develop and design durable, efficient, high-strength, and high-quality turbines. Moreover, they are striving to develop efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable technologies for application of aero derivative gas turbines.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.