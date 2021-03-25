3D Printing Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The 3D Printing market is revolutionizing the industry with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-sale 3D printing is quite high, and lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the 3D Printing market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the 3D Printing business sphere.

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the 3D Printing market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

Competitive Landscape:

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the 3D Printing market. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

3D Printing Market Segmentation:

Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Printer Desktop 3D Printer Industrial 3D Printer Material Polymer Metal Ceramic Software Design Software Scanning Software Pinter Software Inspection Software Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Material Extrusion Material Jetting Powder Bed Fusion Vat Photopolymerization Binder Jetting Sheet Lamination Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Functional Part Manufacturing Prototyping Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Aerospace and Defense Consumer Products Healthcare Energy Education Printed Electronics Architecture and Construction Food and Culinary Automotive Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others



3D Printing Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



