X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2022

The global X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market was valued at $129,939 thousand in 2014, and is estimated to reach $231,811 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2014 to 2022. X-ray detectors are both analog and digital X-ray systems used to detect various defects or irregularities in products without damaging or destroying them. Non-destructive testing (NDT) involves various testing methods to inspect the products without tampering the product. The global X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, technological advancements in hardware, such as tubes, sources, and detectors. In addition, continuous upgrades in software contribute significantly toward improving the efficiency of X-ray inspection systems. Industries such as aerospace and automotive witness high adoption rates of X-ray detectors due to their ability to provide high image quality and accuracy.

The global X-ray detector for NDT market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The type segment is further divided into CR system, static flat panel detector, dynamic flat panel detector, and linear sensor.

Based on application, the market is categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electronic & semiconductors, energy & power, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) & improvised explosive device (IED), heavy industries, manufacturing, marine; oil & gas; security, transportation, food, drugs & drinks, and others (archaeology and forensics). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Latin America (Brazil and others), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others), China, Japan, Asia (India, Taiwan, Korea, and others, excluding China and Japan), Oceania (Australia and others), and Africa and Others.

The key players profiled in the report are Canon Inc., FONA Dental Systems Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Konica Minolta Inc., Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Rayence Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Electron Tubes and Devices Co. Ltd., Trixell S.A.S., Detection Technology, Image Tech, MatriX Technologies GmbH, and X-Scan Imaging Corporation. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

CR System

Static Flat Panel Detector (FLAT PANEL DETECTOR)

Dynamic FLAT PANEL DETECTOR

Linear Sensor

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Construction

Electronic & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) & Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

Heavy Industries

Manufacturing

Marine

Oil & Gas

Security

Transportation

Food, Drugs & Drinks

Others (Archaeology, Forensics, etc.)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Others

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Others

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

China

Japan

Asia

India

Taiwan

Korea

Others

Oceania

Australia

Others

Africa and Others