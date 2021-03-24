Vietnam Reinforcement Materials Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2024

The Vietnam reinforcement materials market generated $49,453 thousand in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach $84,478 thousand by 2024.Reinforcement materials are essential for the formation of fiber-based composites. Reinforcement materials are essential for forming composites as they provide rigidity and structural strength to the composites. Superior properties of composites such as, lighter weight as compared to individual components, increased use in the automotive as well as aerospace & defense sectors, and growth in consumption in the construction industry drive the reinforcement materials industry. However, the high production cost of reinforcement materials may hamper the growth of the market. Technological developments in production processes are expected to result in superior sustainability and improvement in performance efficiency, creating numerous growth opportunities for market players.

Vietnam reinforcement materials market is segmented on the basis of material type and end user. Based on material type market classified as glass fiber, carbon fiber and others. Glass fiber market further sub segmented as roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM/CFM, chopped strand, and others. Carbon fiber market is further sub categorized into woven fabric, thermoset UD prepreg, thermoset fabric prepreg, thermoplastic prepreg, raw fiber, and molding compounds. On the basis of end user market is segmented as construction (residential, infrastructure and industrial) and others.

Vietnam reinforcement materials market is dominated by medium and large-scale manufacturers such as Vietnam Steel Corporation, vibuma, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, International Standards Trading Vietnam Co. ltd., Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd., and QH Plus Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

>Glass Fiber Roving

Woven Roving

Fabrics

CSM/CFM

Chopped Strand

Others

>Carbon Fiber Woven Fabric

Thermoset UD Prepreg

Thermoset Fabric Prepreg

Thermoplastic Prepreg

Raw Fiber

Molding Compounds

>Others

By End User

>Construction Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial

>Others

