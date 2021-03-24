Video Surveillance Storage Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2026

Report studies Global Video Surveillance Storage market and focuses on the top Manufacturers, Market Segment by Countries, Split by Product Types (with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type), Split by applications this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Video Surveillance Storage in each application.

The research report on the Video Surveillance Storage market is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the Video Surveillance Storage market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. Also, the study is inclusive of a summary of important data considering the regional scope of the industry as well as the firms that seem to have strongly established their position across the Video Surveillance Storage market.

The major vendors include Dell EMC, Western Digital, Hikvision, Quantum, Dahua Technology, Hitachi, Seagate Technology, NetApp, Cisco Systems, Honeywell, Bosch, Motorola Solutions, Uniview, Huawei, Kedacom, Buffalo Americas, etc.

Video surveillance storage is the process of storing real-time video data generated by surveillance cameras on storage devices.

Video surveillance storage assistance has maintained a good development momentum in the global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and other countries. Video monitoring storage services accounted for the highest percentage in the utility sector, reaching 16.9 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Video Surveillance Storage Market

In 2019, the global Video Surveillance Storage market size was US$ 10190 million and it is expected to reach US$ 33650 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Scope and Market Size

Video Surveillance Storage market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Surveillance Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Video Surveillance Storage market is segmented into Hardware, Software & Services, etc.

Segment by Application, the Video Surveillance Storage market is segmented into Government and Defense, Education, BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Utilities, Healthcare, Home Security, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Video Surveillance Storage market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Video Surveillance Storage market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Video Surveillance Storage Market Share Analysis

Video Surveillance Storage market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Video Surveillance Storage business, the date to enter into the Video Surveillance Storage market, Video Surveillance Storage product introduction, recent developments, etc.

