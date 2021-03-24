Vehicle Telematics Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Global Vehicle Telematics Market Report available at MarketStudyReport.com gives an industry overview of the Vehicle Telematics , which covers product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes and figures. The report also explores the worldwide players of the market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2026.

The research report on the Vehicle Telematics market is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the Vehicle Telematics market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. Also, the study is inclusive of a summary of important data considering the regional scope of the industry as well as the firms that seem to have strongly established their position across the Vehicle Telematics market.

The major vendors include Aptiv PLC, LeasePlan, ALD Automotive, Visteon Corporation, Telefonica S.A, Vodafone Group Plc., Alphabet, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Valeo S.A, Trimble, ARI, AT&T, Athlon, Omnitracs, Harman International industries, Octo, Emkay, TomTom, Continental, Michelin, Arvento, Mix Telematics, etc.

Vehicle Telematics is a method of monitoring and harvesting data from any moving asset, like a car, truck, heavy equipment, or ship by using GPS and onboard diagnostics to record movements and vehicle condition at points in time.

From the view of region, United States have a larger market share in 2018 which account for 34.04%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. Europe and China hold a market share of 28.76% and 12.73% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe and China might affect the development trend of Vehicle Telematics. Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Rest of World also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively low market share within selected regions.

The world leading players in the Vehicle Telematics market are Aptiv PLC, LeasePlan, ALD Automotive, Visteon Corporation, Telefonica S.A, Vodafone Group Plc., Alphabet, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Valeo S.A, Trimble, ARI, AT&T, Athlon, Omnitracs, Harman, Octo, Emkay, TomTom, Continental, Michelin, Arvento, Mix Telematics and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 46% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

In 2019, the global Vehicle Telematics market size was US$ 46070 million and it is expected to reach US$ 121550 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Vehicle Telematics Scope and Market Size

Vehicle Telematics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle Telematics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Vehicle Telematics market is segmented into Fleet/Asset Management, Navigation& Location Based Systems, Infotainment Systems, Insurance Telematics, Safety & Security, Remote Alarm & Incident Monitoring Solutions, V2X, etc.

Segment by Application, the Vehicle Telematics market is segmented into Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Vehicle Telematics market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Vehicle Telematics market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Vehicle Telematics Market Share Analysis

Vehicle Telematics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Vehicle Telematics business, the date to enter into the Vehicle Telematics market, Vehicle Telematics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

