UV Stabilizers Market 2021 Analysis by Trends, Demand, Top key Players and Forecast to 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global UV Stabilizers including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global UV Stabilizers investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global UV stabilizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

The Global UV Stabilizers market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Addivant, ADEKA CORPORATION, ALTANA, BASF SE, Chitec Technology Co., Ltd., Clariant, Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp., Lycus Ltd LLC, Mayzo Inc., Rianlon Corporation, SABO S.p.A., Solvay, SONGWON, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

The major factors driving the growth of the market studied include the rising consumption of UV stabilizers in the polymer industry and increasing demand for UV stabilizers from wood coatings.

– On the flipside, the negative economic effects of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

– Among the product types, Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) accounted for the highest market share during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) to Dominate the Market

– Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) are UV stabilizers that can be used to protect plastic and polymer products of any thickness. Unlike UV absorbers, HALS do not absorb the UV rays; instead, they inhibit degradation of the polymer by continuously and cyclically removing free radicals produced by photo-oxidation of the polymer.

– HALS are used in plastic packaging, coatings, shipping sacks, agricultural films (silage, mulch, tunnel, and greenhouse) to avoid photodegradation. Unlike UV absorbers, they can be used with substrates of any thickness.

– Even though HALS are extremely effective in polyolefins, polyethylene, and polyurethane, they are ineffective in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) as their ability to form nitroxyl radicals is disrupted due them being readily protonated by HCl released by dehydrohalogenation of PVC.

– The demand for HALS is majorly driven by its increasing application in automotive, plastic packaging, architectural coatings, and agricultural films.

– In the recent past, major UV stabilizer manufacturers like SABO and Solvay have increased their HALS production capacities to keep up with the growing demand for the product.

– The recent COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the operations of several end-user industries of HALS (construction and automotive) and, thereby, has restrained the demand for HALS.

– Hence, the demand for HALS is expected to be affected by the above-mentioned factors during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global UV Stabilizers Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global UV Stabilizers Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

