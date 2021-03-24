USA Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Market is expected to grow at CAGR 25% during the forecast period, 2019-2025

According to the recently published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The USA Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Market is expected to reach at US$1.55 billion with a CAGR of over 25% of the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Robotics Process Automation is the use of software with applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), carry out high-volume, repetitive tasks like customer service, sensitive tasks where chances of error time every or all whose tasks performed by a human worker. To reduce the burden of repetitive, simple tasks of the human employee, to make an error-free solution and better accountability on output, are primary drivers for the significant growth of the USA RPA market.

The growth in the RPA in USA market can be attributed to the increasing demand of capability enhancement in various organizations, performance and reduce operational costs, to increase the speed of processing is expected to drive the Robotic process automation market growth over the forecast timeline. With the help of the Internet of things (IoT) like AI and Machine learning, RPA is also expected to improve employees’ experience and reduce attrition.

USA Robotic Process Automation Market: By Industry Type

Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI): For managing Banking process, RPA can handle all keys processes which are handled by humans without any error like Customer Service Compliance, Accounts Payable, Credit Card Processing, Mortgage Processing, Fraud detection, KYC, General Ledger Report, and Automation Account Closure Process. Financial companies can get the advantage of RPA technology in various ways like the achievement of regulatory compliance with minimal IT development, automate invoice delivery. Apart from this in the Insurance sector, it is helpful in claims registration & processing business. Hence, the mentioned key driver is useful for the growth of RPA in financial and sector in the forecast period.

Telecom & IT: The major keys for application for RPA in customer satisfaction, increment in business value, improving operational efficiency by making error-free and less time, employee management by maintaining attrition and as a helper in skill development and provide a better solution with significant cost reduction. Hence, given drivers will vital in the growth of RPA in the telecom and IT sector in the forecast period.

Retail and Consumer Goods: In retail sector, RPA will beneficial in various ways like order processing and payments without any error and without delay, daily and real-time updating on procurement and inventory management processes, real-time monitoring on inventory, regularly giving notifications and provide regular communication between manufacturers, suppliers, transportation service providers, and customers. Therefore these keys will play paved the way for the growth of RPA in the retail sector in the forecast period.

Manufacturing: Manufacturing sector of USA can benefit of RPA which will provide many advantages like reduction in operational cost, increased control and visibility into end-to-end processes, freed up man resources on repetitive tasks who can focus on more productive tasks, etc. Furthermore, RPA will benefit in operational time and increased quality, and also helpful in the bill of Materials, providing better administration and reporting, give better customer support and service desk and provide a better solution for logistics data automation & in ERP automation. Therefore mentioned factors would provide a platform for the growth of RPA in the manufacturing sector.

Healthcare: In the healthcare sector, through Manpower Savings RPA will save the time of repetitive tasks of the human worker, which will give time to focus more on sensitive work. RPA will also help in bolstering revenue Cycles, by offering optimal Care with zero error and most important is workflows involved in managing Care, coordinating that Care, promoting wellness. Hence mentioned keys would play an important role in the growth of RPA in the healthcare sector.

Pharmaceuticals: The major drivers in the growth of RPA in pharmaceuticals sector are facilitating faster clinical trials and drug approvals through maintaining consistency in data entry, quality control and audit readiness in several targeted activities comprising clinical, regulatory, safety and laboratory operations. Additionally, RPA gives faster responsiveness and provide quality data update to sales representatives. Therefore, the mentioned drivers will be responsible for the growth of RPA in the pharmaceuticals sector in the forecast period

USA Robotic Process Automation Market: By Region Type

Northeast: Major RPA companies of USA headquarters are established in this region, like a blue prism, UiPath Robotic Process Automation, NICE, etc. which shows that significant growth of RPA market in Northwest region in the forecast period will increase penetration more than any region.

West: Due to the presence of Silicon Valley in this region, West region will be fastest-growing market of RPA in the forecast period by which it can attract bigger and smaller enterprises for betterment of operational works.

Midwest: The presence of capital of the USA, Washington DC, which can attract more government offices by applications of RPA and will grow the RPA market with a significant rate in the forecast period.

