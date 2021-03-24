US Secondary Wood Products Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “US Secondary Wood Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The US secondary wood products market size reached a value of US$ 263.2 Billion in 2019. Secondary wood products include wooden pallets and wooden kitchen, cabinets and countertops, and secondary paper and engineered wood products. They are mainly manufactured by the processing of primary wood products, such as pulp, timber and lumber. At present, there is a rise in the demand for secondary wood products in the United States, owing to the growth in the construction industry. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the US secondary wood products market to exhibit stable growth during 2020-2025.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Some of the top manufacturers/ Key players in US Secondary Wood Products Market include:

Steelcase Inc. ( NYSE: SCS ) HNI Corp ( NYSE: HNI ) Herman Miller, Inc. ( NASDAQ: MLHR ) Weyerhaeuser Co ( NYSE: WY ) Universal Forest Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ: UFPI ) Ashley Furniture Industries Inc

Market Trends:

The leading players operating in the industry are focusing on introducing personalized and DIY furniture items due to their increasing popularity among the masses in the United States. In line with this, the industry is also experiencing an increase in the demand for luxury and multifunctional secondary wood products as they are associated with high aesthetic value. Furthermore, a significant amount of these wood products is exported to the Asian and European market on account of the escalating construction activities and the European Union biofuel regulations, respectively. Some of the other factors bolstering the market growth include growing population, high-income levels and the rising demand for household wood products.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Wood Furniture Engineered Wood Products Secondary Paper Products Others

