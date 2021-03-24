US Plywood Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Plywood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the US Plywood Market Size reached a value of US$ 8.48 Million in 2020. Plywood refers to an engineered wood material that is made from fine layers or loose strands of wood veneers. These strands are attached by placing wood grains at right angles to one another. Plywood is generally described as a combination of chip board (particle board) and medium density fiberboard (MDF). Some common types of wood that are used for producing plywood include maple, oak, ash, mahogany and teak. It is used for various interior, structural, marine and exterior purposes ranging from internal paneling to formwork. Plywood is gaining popularity owing to its several benefits, including high impact resistance, high strength to weight ratio, chemical resistance, increased stability, dimensional surface stability, and panel shear. At present, there are various types of plywood available in the market, which include softwood, flexible, hardwood, tropical, birchwood, and decorative. In the United States, softwood plywood is made from Douglas fir, cedar, redwood, pine and spruce. On the other hand, birchwood and hardwood plywood are imported in the country from countries such as Canada, Brazil, Russia and China.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

US Plywood Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the plywood industry in the US has been significantly influenced by the growth of the housing market, led by a surge in existing home sales and building permits for new residential spaces. Furthermore, easy credit availability and increasing per capita income in the country have enabled consumers across both the residential and non-residential sectors to refurbish their properties with high-quality plywood products. Market players are currently investing heavily in the industry, thus driving the market for plywood in the country. For instance, in January 2019, the US-based wood products manufacturer, Southern Veneer Products, entered into an agreement with the US-based producer, Boise Cascade. Under this agreement, Southern Veneer would acquire the plywood operations of Boise Cascade, based in Moncure, North Carolina. The former will work on upgrading the equipment at the plant to expand its geographical presence with a diverse portfolio of plywood products. On account of the factors mentioned earlier, the plywood industry in the US is projected to witness steady growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the US plywood market to reach a value of US$ 10.11 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.12% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the end use sector, which consists of commercial and residential.

The report has analyzed the market according to the application, which includes new construction and replacement.

Market Breakup by Region:

Northeast Midwest South West

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into the Northeast, Midwest, South and West regions.

