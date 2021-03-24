United States Intravenous Solutions Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” United States Intravenous Solutions Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The United States Intravenous Solutions Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

Intravenous (IV) solutions, or fluids, refer to supplemental fluids that are utilized in IV therapy. The treatment helps maintain and restore the electrolyte balance and normal fluid volume in the body when oral methods are not feasible. The IV fluids offer various essential nutrients to patients suffering from cancer, diabetes and other such diseases. These solutions mainly include water with sugar, electrolytes and other medications in concentrations as prescribed by doctors.

The United States intravenous solutions market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases among the masses. Moreover, the increasing expenditure on healthcare is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the launch of portable IV solution packages that can be used from the comfort of homes is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the increasing geriatric population and significant budgetary allocation to the healthcare industry by the government, are driving the market growth further in the country.

United States Intravenous Solutions Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the United States intravenous solution market report, along with forecasts for growth at the region level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and nutrients.

Market Breakup by Type:

Partial Parenteral Nutrition

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Market Breakup by Nutrients:

Carbohydrates

Salts and Electrolytes

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Market Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

