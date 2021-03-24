Tumor Ablation Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tumor Ablation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global tumor ablation market size reached a value of US$ 604.4 Million in 2019. Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive (MI) surgery, which is utilized in the treatment of bone, liver, kidney and lung tumor. It is also considered as a potential first-line treatment for numerous patients with small hepatocellular carcinomas or benign tumors. During the procedure, a specialized needle-like probe is inserted at the precise location of the tumor and then energy is employed for heating or cooling the tissue to cytotoxic levels. Generally, laser, radio-frequency (RF), and microwave (MW) systems are used for heating the tissue to at least 60 degrees Celsius for maximum efficacy.

Some of the top key players being: Medtronic, AngioDynamics Inc., HealthTronics Inc., NeuWave Medical, INTIO Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific, Sonacare Medical, EDAP TMS S.A., ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, IceCure Medical Ltd., MISONIX Inc., Endocare Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., B V M Meditech Pvt., etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tumor Ablation Market Trends:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer represents one of the leading causes of death across the globe. This can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles, high body mass index, low consumption of fruits and vegetables, and regular consumption of tobacco as well as alcohol. The rising prevalence of cancer, in confluence with benefits offered by MI procedures, such as speedy recovery, less trauma and reduced complications, is strengthening the global tumor ablation market growth. Apart from this, governments of various countries are investing in cancer awareness programs to minimize their healthcare expenditure, which in turn is also impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of technological advancements, such as thermal and laser ablation, irreversible electroporation and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), is anticipated to boost the market in the coming years.

Key Marjetr Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Microwave Ablation Cryoablation Others

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into radiofrequency (RF) ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation and others.

Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment:

Percutaneous Ablation Laparoscopic Ablation Surgical Ablation

On the basis of the mode of treatment, the market has been segregated into percutaneous, laparoscopic and surgical ablation.

Market Breakup by Mode of Application:

Liver Cancer Lung Cancer Kidney Cancer Bone Metastasis Others

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the application into liver cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, bone metastasis and others.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals Cancer Specialty Clinics Others

Based on the end user, the market has been classified into hospitals, cancer specialty clinics and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

