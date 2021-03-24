Transformerless UPS Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Transformerless UPS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Transformerless UPS Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) refers to a system that provides alternate power source in the absence of main power supply. Unlike inverter systems, UPS offers instantaneous power supply and intercept power surges from the primary source. Conventional UPS system designs used a transformer to improve low incoming voltages, but presently there is a significant increase in the demand for transformerless UPS systems. These systems have lesser carbon footprints and help to minimize overhead operating costs.

The utilization of transformerless UPS is currently growing at a rapid pace, particularly in sectors that depend on a continuous power supply. As a result, transformerless UPS is widely adopted across the BFSI, telecommunications, power generation, oil and gas, rail, and aviation sectors. Another growth-promoting factor is the rising demand for more compact and sleek systems that reduce the number of components, which consequently prevent faults and improve reliability. Apart from this, several leading manufacturers focus on implementing improved designs by incorporating temperature sensors that allow direct thermal IGBT control, thereby further catalyzing the growth of the transformerless UPS market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

ABB Ltd.

Borri S.p.A

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

RPS S.p.A. (Riello Elettronica S.p.A.)

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Transformerless UPS Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Component Type, Power and End Use Industry.

Market Breakup by Component Type:

Rectifier

Battery

Inverter

Static Switch

Others

Market Breakup by Power:

10-100 KVA

101-250 KVA

More than 250 KVA

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Telecommunication

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

