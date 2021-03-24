Tilapia Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tilapia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global Tilapia Market size reached a volume of 6.6 Million Tons in 2019. Tilapia is a species of freshwater fish that belongs to the ‘Cichlidae’ family. This species of fish is mostly found in shallow streams, ponds, rivers, lakes and brackish water. It is considered an ideal fish for farming since it is extremely adaptable, grows quickly, requires a cost-effective vegetarian diet and can survive in poor-quality water or overcrowded conditions. It is characterized by a mild taste and is easy to prepare. It is relatively inexpensive and is rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, niacin, phosphorus, selenium, potassium, and fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6. Besides this, it contains lower concentrations of sodium, calories and total fat as compared to other processed meats and is associated with improving vision, heart health and joint strength.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include: MOWI ASA (MNHVF), Leroy Seafood Group ASA (LSG.OL), SALMAR ASA (SALM.OL), Baiyang Investment Group Inc (002696.SZ), Goulian Group, HAINAN QINFU FOODS CO.,LTD, HAINAN XIANGTAI FISHERY CO. Ltd., Zhenye Fish & Foods Group, Etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tilapia-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Tilapia Market Trends:

Globalization and changing dietary patterns have led to the incorporation of seafood in the diet of the majority of the population, which is primarily driving the growth of the market. This, along with the growing health consciousness among consumers, has increased the demand for protein-rich seafood like tilapia. Additionally, owing to the increasing working population and their busy schedules, canned and frozen variants of tilapia are also gaining wide preference across the globe. These ready-to-cook food products save a significant amount of time and effort of the users. Apart from this, the expansion of the e-commerce industry is improving access to the product as the convenience associated with online shopping has impelled manufacturers and vendors to venture into the online retail sector. Improvements in genetic technology and selective breeding are the other major factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tilapia market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tilapia-market

Market Summary:

Market Breakup by Farmed Vs Wild Capture:

1. Farmed

2. Wild Capture

The market has been analyzed on the basis of farmed vs. wild capture, wherein farmed tilapia exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Species:

1. Nile Tilapia

2. Tilapias Nei

3. Blue Nile Tilapia

4. Mozambique Tilapia

5. Others

Based on the species, Nile tilapia accounts for the majority of the market share. Other major segments include Tilapias Nei, Blue Nile tilapia, Mozambique tilapia and others.

Market Breakup by Product:

1. Frozen Fillets

2. Whole Fish

3. Fresh Fillets

4. Others

On the basis of the product, the market has been categorized into frozen fillets, whole fish, fresh fillets and others. At present, frozen fillets represent the most preferred product.

Market Breakup by Sector:

1. Institutional

2. Retail

On the basis of the sector, the market has been bifurcated into institutional and retail, wherein the institutional segment holds the leading market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. China

2. Indonesia

3. Egypt

4. Bangladesh

5. Philippines

5. Brazil

6. Thailand

7. Others

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into China, Indonesia, Egypt, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Brazil, Thailand and Others. Amongst these, China holds the leading position in the market. The market has further been segregated into imports and exports based on the trade data.

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group