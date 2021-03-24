Television Advertising Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Television Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global television advertising market size reached US$ 267 Billion in 2019. Advertising is a marketing strategy, which helps in endorsing and selling a product, service or idea among a vast audience using a non-personal message. It aids in increasing consumers’ awareness about the launch of a new product, thereby modifying their purchasing decisions. An advertisement is generally published/aired on platforms including print, television, radio, online, blogs and social media websites. Among these, television currently represents one of the most preferred means of advertisement for both large- and small-scale businesses. As compared to other modes of advertising, television advertising generates sound along with visual graphics, which assists in creating a powerful and lasting impact on viewers.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/television-advertising-market/requestsample

Marketing Trends:

Television advertising is an ideal means for exhibiting products and demonstrating their benefits by capturing the viewers’ attention in a short time. It helps in instantly transmitting sight, motion and sound, irrespective of where an event takes place. Moreover, owing to inflating income levels, there is an increasing consumer expenditure on media and entertainment, which includes acquiring a cable or DTH connection. Also, advertising organizations are actively engaging in research and development (R&D) to gain a better insight into consumers’ buying patterns and choice of advertising content. However, the television advertising industry is currently experiencing intense competition from new media platforms, such as online. This can be attributed to digitalization, rising sales of gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, increasing prevalence of the internet, and the growing popularity of online streaming services, including Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 318.1 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.60% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Service Type:

Terrestrial

Multichannel

Online

At present, the terrestrial service accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, North America represents the biggest market, holding the majority of the global share. Other major markets include Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of the key players operating in this market are:

CBS Corporation

Comcast Corporation

News Corporation

Viacom Inc

Cox Communications.

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC and List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2M3NW0g

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/air-conditioning-system-market-report-sizeshare-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-25-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aircraft-seating-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-pdf-report-and-manufacturers-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/analgesics-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-pdf-report-and-industry-manufacturers-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/applicant-tracking-system-ats-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-pdf-report-and-industry-manufacturers-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aramid-fiber-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-pdf-report-and-industry-manufacturers-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/caprolactam-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-pdf-report-and-industry-manufacturers-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/metal-packaging-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-report-by-food-and-cosmetic-packaging-industry-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/luxury-packaging-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-report-and-packaging-industry-manufacturers-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chemical-logistics-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-report-and-industry-key-player-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/depression-drugs-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-report-and-top-companies-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dermal-facial-fillers-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-report-and-top-companies-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/drilling-and-completion-fluids-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-report-and-manufacturers-2021-01-05

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group