Telemonitoring Systems Market 2021 Latest Trends Demand And Business Outlook- Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Systems, Care Innovations LLC

Global Telemonitoring Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Telemonitoring Systems market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Telemonitoring Systems Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global telemonitoring system market was evaluated at USD 2,052.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4,595.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.41% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

As telemonitoring refers to the process that comprises transmission of symptom scores, physiological patient data, such as the heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, and others, the usage of IoT is significantly driving the new trend in the studied market. Devices like IoT enabled medical wearable temperature sensors to transmit data to a central monitoring system remotely are already being implemented in regions such as North America. Medical staff is alerted based on trends and thresholds, identifying the patient and room, and can respond accordingly. Further, countries such as in Europe, it is predicted that the use of IoT in the region may increase almost three-fold between 2017 and 2025, reaching 4.9 billion connected devices., increasing the integration of telemonitoring systems significantly.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Telemonitoring Systems Market Report are:

Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare Systems (General Electric Company), Care Innovations LLC_, Koninklijke Philips NV, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd_, Boston Scientific CorporationÊ, Resideo Technologies Inc._, Sparrow Health System_, InfoBionic Inc._, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc._, SHL Telemedicine_, Omron Corporation_, Nihon Kohden Corporation

Regional Analysis for Telemonitoring Systems Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Telemonitoring Systems market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Telemonitoring Systems Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

– Many Asian countries rely heavily on technology to assist in day-to-day living, from smartphones to smart homes. As technology advances, it brings new opportunities to enhance the well-being and quality of life of its users. Within Asia, India, Japan, and Singapore are emerging as crucial health tech hubs, concentrating many startups and attracting a significant portion of investments.

– As per the United Nations Population Fund and HelpAge India report, the number of elderly persons in the country is expected to grow to 173 million by 2026. These factors are driving several players to innovate and introduce different telemonitoring solutions in the market._ For instance, Abbott provides Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) across India, offering patients access to a smartphone-compatible ICM. The technology is designed to further help physicians remotely identify cardiac arrhythmias.

Recent Developments

The telemonitoring systems market is highly fragmented and competitive, consisting of several major players. Vendors are continually introducing smart medical devices and are investing massively toward the development of next-generation healthcare IT along with the partnership, mergers, etc. Vendors are competing based on the quality of telemonitoring systems and solutions, along with services and advanced characteristics. Key players are Abbott Laboratories, Care Innovations LLC_, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– March 2020 – With growing concerns about Coronavirus (COVID-19) and when to seek medical care, Sparrow Health System launched a COVID-19 virtual care screening digital app in partnership with a telemedicine service provider, Amwell. The new app is accessible by smartphone, tablet, or computer. _

– December 2019 – Nihon Kohden announced that it launched subscription-based pricing models for its patient monitoring and neurology products, the first in the industry to take such a step. The pricing models help align costs with usage, let hospitals and health systems benefit from the latest technology, and can lower the overall risk for upgrading technology._

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Telemonitoring Systems market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Telemonitoring Systems Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

