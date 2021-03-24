Tactile Sensor Market Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2030

A tactile sensor is a device that measures information arising from physical and mechanical interaction with its environment.

Various types of tactile sensors include resistive tactile sensors, capacitive tactile sensors, piezoelectric tactile sensors, piezoresistive tactile sensors, inductive tactile sensors, and optoelectric tactile sensors.

Tactile sensors are used in automotive, oil & gas, machines and robots in healthcare, consumer electronics, telecommunication, aerospace, and other industries.

Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics

Tactile sensors are largely used in consumer electronics applications, due to rising integration of touch panels across various electronics applications such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, ATM machines, office equipment, automatic electronic devices, automated doors, electronic security systems, elevators, lamps, smart TVs, etc., which are anticipated to drive the rapid growth of tactile sensors.

Technology advancement and latest trends in smart electronics devices including touch sensitivity, voice sensitivity, light sensitivity, and pressure sensitivity is also responsible for the growth of the market.

Some unbeatable properties of tactile sensors, for instance, high accuracy, superior sensitivity, higher measurement accuracy, greater durability, and easy operability also accelerates market growth.

Capacitive tactile sensors account for dominant share in the global tactile sensors market, due to growing use of capacitive sensors in robotics, healthcare, and in the automotive sector. Growing technological developments and advancement in sensor features also provide a competitive edge to key market players operating in the market.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Tactile Sensor Market

In terms of region, the global tactile sensor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global tactile sensor market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of tactile sensors operate in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the largest consumer of tactile sensors owing to a growing industrial base in developing nations such as China and India in the region and rising proliferation of the consumer electronics industry. Additionally, many well-established players based in Asia Pacific are focusing on development of new technology in tactile sensors which is expected to boost the tactile sensors market in the region during the forecast period.

The tactile sensor market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Tactile sensor Market

The global tactile sensor market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for tactile sensors. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products.