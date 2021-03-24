System-on-Chip Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

System-on-chip (SoC) is a microchip on which the components are integrated on a single chip. These components include controllers, timing units, memory units, transistors, peripherals, and more depending upon the type of application. SoC includes both software as well as the hardware, which is mounted in various electronic devices such as tablets and mobile phones. SoCs have witnessed the highest adoption in the electronics industry, as they are power efficient and compact in nature.

Increase in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, high adoption rate of IoT, and compact feature of SoC supplement the market growth. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance impedes the growth.

The global system-on-chip market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into digital, analog, and mixed signal. The applications discussed in this study are consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive. Furthermore, based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia?Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Broadcom Limited, STMicroelectronics N.V., Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

