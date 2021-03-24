Structured Cabling Market Size | Global Industry Growth Report, 2025

Structured Cabling Market is expected to exceed USD 25 billion by 2025. Increasing concerns about the network security and the safety of IT devices are encouraging industrial sectors to implement effective cabling infrastructure that will reduce the chances of accidental access or intrusion.

The manufacturers in the structured cabling market are offering different types of solutions that allow these customers to protect their devices from unauthorized access. For instance, the policy of color-coding techniques can be effective for stopping such illegal access and will also alert operators about such issues.

The structured cabling market is witnessing a high adoption of the fiber networking technology, which will reduce the number of telecommunication rooms, thereby limiting the potential intrusion points.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1699421/?utm_source=ksusentinel.com&utm_medium=SHR

The structured cabling market is witnessing a high demand for the deployment and maintenance of services. With the rapid increase in network complexities, the industries are shifting toward modern technologies to enhance their network & cable infrastructure.

These modern solutions require IT experts for the installation and integration into the IT environment. The effective end-to-end network connectivity and cabling environment will enhance the operators? control over the IT access and monitoring.

Moreover, several manufacturers in the structured cabling market are also offering maintenance & support services that will allow customers to manage their cabling infrastructure components and solutions from time to time. For instance, Belden, Inc. is engaged in offering technical and sales support to its customers.

The structured cabling market is witnessing a high adoption of the solutions in the IT & telecom industry. With the increasing installation of computers and storage & networking devices to support business operations, the cabling infrastructure of these sectors needs to be efficient and reliable.

These companies are investing highly in modifying their cabling infrastructure to reduce the network errors and system downtime, thereby accelerating the structured cabling market demand. For instance, in January 2018, Global Cloud Exchange (GCX), which is a subsidiary company of Reliance Communications announced that it is planning to lay around 68,000 km submarine cable system that will carry the data across Asia and Europe. The company is going to invest around USD 600 million for this project.

The Asia Pacific structured cabling market is predicted to grow substantially due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in major economies such as China, India, and Japan. The global companies are expanding their enterprise operations in these countries due to the favorable business environment and economic human resources.

Such factors are encouraging these businesses to establish their IT environment for the storage and processing of their enterprise data in these countries. Moreover, the increased government support and initiatives to attract global companies for establishing their business base in the countries is also a major factor propelling the structured cabling market. For instance, in January 2014, India and Globalization Initiative (IAGI) was launched that aims to promote the adoption of globalization factors.

Key players operating in the structured cabling market are Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, ABB Ltd., Belden, Inc., IBM Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Legrand, Reichle & De-Massari AG, Panduit Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, METZ Connect, The Siemon Company, and TE Connectivity, among others.

These companies are engaged in adopting several strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, for capturing large customer base and diversifying their product offerings. For instance, in January 2019, Panduit Corporation announced the acquisition of Atlona, that develops a diverse range of products such as networked AV, wireless signal collaboration, and signal distribution. This acquisition will allow Panduit to expand its product offerings in the structured cabling market.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/structured-cabling-market

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: [email protected]

Web site: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog/