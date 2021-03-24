Solar Energy Storage Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Forecasts to 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Solar Energy Storage market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Solar Energy Storage market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Solar Energy Storage Market in 2018 valued over USD 170 million and is predicted to grow over 35% CAGR by 2025.

Prominent solar energy storage market players include Carnegie Clean Energy, BMW, Kokam, BYD, Primus Power, Samsung, Maxwell Technologies, EnerSys, LG Chem, Leclanche, FIAMM, Vionx BAE, Saft, Adara Power, Ecoult and Aquion. Product flexibility, competitive pricing, reliability and brand value are few key factors to validate solar energy storage market competitiveness. Moreover, extensive R&D investments and self-attained product patents coupled with flexible process implications across the integrated distribution channels, have further augmented the business portfolio.

Strict regulatory norms in line with rising environmental concerns to reduce emissions through the installation of effective energy conservation measures will boost the industry growth. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements & upgrades to provide a cost-competitive business outlook will augment the industry dynamics.

Favorable government norms on account of self-consumption and subsidies from grid operators & distribution companies with an aim to achieve grid feed-in will augment the business potential. Moreover, the industry is anticipated to gain momentum on account of PV installation on small scale systems and substantial growth potential across applications behind the meters. Furthermore, BES integration will increase owing to declining costs along with batteries retrofitting with small scale photovoltaics are the key factors driving energy storage demand.

Asia Pacific solar energy storage market is anticipated to exceed 40% by 2025. Stringent government norms coupled with public and private investments in renewable energy solutions across the region inculcating partial decarbonization activities will positively influence the business outlook. Growing investor inclination toward new renewable projects after post-COP21 agreement has witnessed a rapid expansion of the conventional bond industry. The existing regulatory policies and fiscal incentives across the region favor these prospects. Moreover, solar is a relatively abundant and effective energy source which enhances its penetration in many countries inducing long-term policies to emphasize renewable growth in their overall conventional energy portfolio.

Off-grid conventional energy solutions, including mini-grids & stand-alone systems, to provide access to energy have appeared as a prominent, cost-competitive solution. Growing inclination toward research and development have decreased technology costs which favor the innovation in financing catering & delivery models including local entrepreneurs, private sector & the communities. Henceforth, positive consumer tendencies along with positive industry and regulatory outlook to incorporate a sustainable energy scenario will complement business outlook.

Large scale investments has benefitted lithium ion segment on account of their deployment across a wide range of applications. Rapid inclination toward cost reduction potential through an increase in competitive supply chains, material improvements and scale of production capacity will positively influence the product demand. In addition, large scale technological development of EVs favored by ongoing solar integration will augment the industry dynamics.

